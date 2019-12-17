‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Posts Heartfelt Message for Cosmo the Dog After His Death

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is in mourning Monday after hearing about the death of Cosmo, the Golden Retriever featured in the the Netflix series. Cosmo died after complications from surgery, the show’s team announced on Twitter. In her tribute, Bure imagined Cosmo was now playing in dog heaven with Comet, the dog from Full House.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet [wink emoji] right now,” Bure wrote on Twitter. “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

Bure included a trio of photos with Cosmo on the Fuller House set and another picture of him looking up adorably.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the Fuller House team announced on Twitter earlier Monday. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

Bure also retweeted the original Fuller House tweet, adding, “So much love.”

Fans quickly replied to Bure, sending them condolences.

“I am sad about that but Cosmo will be missed and a legend,” one fan wrote.

“Oooh no i’m so sorry to hear that,” another wrote. “I loved Cosmo.”

“I’m sorry for the loss of the Fuller House dog,” another fan wrote. “Rest in Peace Cosmo.”

Cosmo will not need to be recast, since all of Fuller House Season 5 has been filmed already. The first nine episodes were released earlier this month, and the rest will be available in 2020.

In November, the cast filmed the series finale, with almost everyone from the Full House cast on the set. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were missing, as they never returned for Fuller House. Lori Loughlin also missed the finale as she awaits trial on charges connected with the college admissions cheating scandal.

“The end of an era…again. Last night was final taping of [Fuller House],” John Stamos wrote after filming the series finale. “When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) [Netflix] said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful.”

“It sounds really cheesy, but we genuinely love this show and love our characters and feel like family,” Bure recently told PEOPLE. “So when we’re playing our characters — even though we know we’re just actors reading lines — they feel very real in those emotional moments. These characters feel like they’re part of us, so those emotions were all genuine.”

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images