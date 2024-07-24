'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Is Here

Emily is making her mark on Paris yet again. Just as the 2024 Paris Olympics prepare to kick off, Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 4, Part 1 of Emily in Paris. The fourth season has been a long time coming. Netflix renewed the romantic dramedy for Seasons 3 and 4 in January 2022, with Season 3 premiering in December 2022. Due to the strikes last year, filming for Season 4 had to be pushed back.

The time has finally come, though. The streamer's newly-released trailer reveals that there will be some fallout from the Season 3 finale, after Alfie broke up with Emily and the continuing love triangle between the two of them and Gabriel. Emily tries her hardest to adjust to the single life, and she is ready for new experiences and "chic things up," as Netflix put it.

Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two parts, consisting of five episodes each. Season 4, Part 1 will premiere on Aug. 15 while Part 2 will premiere on Sept. 12. Even though the season will be split up, it seems like Netflix is making sure to pack as much as possible in the first part of the season. There was no telling what would happen following the breakup, but from the looks of things, there will be some complications, romances, and even some much-needed fun, even despite the breakup being public knowledge.

Premiering in 2020, Emily in Paris centers on an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. The series stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star, who is behind Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, Younger, and And Just Like That…

It should be interesting to see what happens with Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 and how it will set up Part 2. The long wait has been worth it, and the fact that it's finally almost here should keep fans happy. Now would be a good time to rewatch the first three seasons before Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 premieres on Thursday, Aug. 15.