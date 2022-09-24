TV Host Exits in Wake of Controversies

It's been a tough few weeks over at G4 TV, with the network experiencing a number of changes in front of and behind the camera. The networks experienced an unexpected round of behind-the-scenes layoffs on Sept. 14, just hours before a planned Attack of the Show! broadcast. And less than a week later, a major host has suddenly departed the network. Xplay co-host Indiana Black, a.k.a. "Frosk" or "Froskurinn," is no longer a member of the G4 team. Frosk's exit comes after months of vitriol from sexist trolls she upset during a January broadcast.

Frosk is a key personality in the esports world and joined the network as the relaunch was taking shape. After regularly appearing on the network's preliminary B4 G4 and G4 Beach House streams, G4 named her as a co-host of two programs, the rebooted Xplay and the esports variety show Boosted. Boosted's run was short, lasting only 15 episodes; with hosts lamenting the rights issues involved with trying to produce an esports news broadcast. Frosk was then one of the primary faces on the Xplay panel through this year, in addition to popping up on G4's various esports broadcasts.

Thank you so much to @g4tv and the talented Xplay and Esports departments! Loved working with you guys. Gonna especially miss Gex! <3 — Frosk (@Froskurinn) September 20, 2022

During all this, Frosk has become the go-to target for outrage YouTubers building content around the G4 relaunch. In January, she called out the regular sexist comments directed at her and other female G4 talents, noting that no matter the gender of the person who would write a review or segment, it would receive more hate in chat/comment sections if a female personality delivered it on-screen. Many of the comments also would also compare hosts' physical appearances with past G4 stars Olivia Munn and Morgan Webb. Frosk hit back on these comments, and toxic personalities in the gaming space took advantage of the viral moment to make hours of outrage-bait demanding G4 fire her.

In the months, the backlash and hateful comments continued, but Xplay continued to produce solid content, with Frosk remaining a main personality. However, she did stir up ire from critics and supporters alike in wake of the Sept. 14 layoffs. She posted a meme of the Xplay studio lizard Gex with the caption "I SURVIVED," meant to mock the trolls who wanted her out at G4. Many thought this tweet was in bad taste. On Tuesday, Kotaku reported Frosk was no longer with G4, with the network allegedly buying out her contract. No official details have been released on the exact circumstances of the exit. Frosk confirmed the news in a tweet in wake of the Kotaku report.

Frosk's exit leaves another hole in the Xplay panel, with Corey Smallwood, a.k.a. The Black Hokage, departing G4 a few weeks ago. TBH also did not reveal the terms of his exit, but it was less sudden than Frosk's departure. He had an entire farewell segment on Xplay.

In a somewhat similar fashion to TBH, G4 has also lost Kevin Pereira, the host of Attack of the Show! Pereira, who was also the host of AOTS!'s initial G4 run, has long stated he was only with G4 long enough to get the ball rolling on a new version of the variety comedy series. With the recent layoffs, he decided to not announce his exact exit ahead of time. On Wednesday's AOTS!, Pereira hosted a tournament of his favorite sport — pickleball — and decreed Austin Creed, a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, to be the new host of the show. In the episode's final minutes, he let the audience know they had secretly been watching his final AOTS! as a full-time talent. However, he intends to pop by G4 on rare occasions — a promise he's already kept good on by making a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode of The Feedback.

Despite all the shakeups, G4 is still broadcasting as planned. Xplay, Full Screen Attack and The Feedback have all aired episodes in the wake of Frosk and Pereiera's exits. The network also premiered new show Andor Candor, a recap show discussing the Disney+ Star Wars show Andor. The Twitch/YouTube broadcasts coincide with the network's 24/7 linear cable broadcasts, which air original content in addition to licensed titles like Ninja Warrior, Scott the Woz and Smosh.