Harold Perrineau Explains What's Different About Season 2 of MGM+'s 'FROM' (Exclusive)

FROM premiered on Epix in February of last year and earned rave reviews from critics. And now the second season is set to premiere on MGM+ (formerly Epix) on April 24, and fans should expect more action, suspense and drama. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Harold Perrineau, who plays lead character Boyd Stevens in FROM, and he revealed how Season 2 is different from the first season.

"Season 2 is fast," Perrineau exclusively told PopCulture. "Season 2 moves from one problem to the next problem at lightning speed. At the end of Season 1, there's a bus, and it shows up, and we don't even know what's on that bus. And then Boyd is pushed into a magical tree that leads him into a well. Nobody really understands anything that's going on.

"And so you think, when Season 2 starts, you'll get the answer to those questions, but you get the answer, and then another question right after it. So I feel like season two moves at breakneck speed, which is the thing that makes it super compelling, and really, really scary. Every problem just piles on top of the last problem that you haven't fully solved yet. So I think that's what Season 2 feels like."

Boyd is the sheriff of a town in middle America that traps everyone that enters. And at night, mysterious nocturnal creatures from the forest terrorize the community, leading to people who live there trying to survive as well as looking for a way to get home. But the creatures may not be the only thing the town has to worry about.

"You can just expect a lot of drama, a lot of power shifting, because when that happens, somebody has to stand up to be the leader, like if our leader is somewhere else, or if those two leaders go somewhere," Perrineau said. "There's a lot of dynamics shifting, along with still having to be hunted by these things that show up at night. And then you start realizing, even that, that even is maybe the least of your problem. And once you figure that out, then you're like, 'Oh man, I don't know what's going on.' And it gets really scary, because you feel like giving up, but you can't."

Perrineau, who is known for starring on the shows Lost and Oz as well as the movies The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, is enjoying his time being the lead on FROM. "It's a really small, intimate show," Perrineau explained. "I get to do so many really interesting things. And as an actor, that's really all you can ask for, a great cast, a great crew of people, great writers and producers, and so I've been having a really good time." FROM Season 2 premieres on April 23 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes airing every Sunday.