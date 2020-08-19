'Cheers' Bar in Boston Is Closing Permanently

✖

The iconic Cheers bar in Boston, the main location for the iconic '80s sitcom, is closing permanently. According to CBS News, it appears that the bar was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, with CEO Markus Ripperger confirming the news. Ripperger also told reporters that another factor in the bar's closing was issues with the new landlord of Faneuil Hall Marketplace, where the bar is located in the city. The bar will officially close its doors for good on Aug. 30.

Cheers ran for over a decade, debuting in 1982 and ending in 1993. The bar — of which the Boston location was a replica — was the central location for the show, with all the beloved characters either working there or being patrons. The show was a launching pad for a number of high profile stars, such as Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley, Shelley Long, and Kelsey Grammer. Other fan-favorites from the show included John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, Rhea Perlman, Bebe Neuwirth, and Nicholas Colasanto. During its run, Cheers garnered 117 Emmy nominations, of which it won 28 awards.

While the Cheers bar shutting down partly due to coronavirus is certainly a surprise, it is sadly becoming a common situation as the pandemic goes on. Over the past few months, a number of businesses have announced store and location closings, including Pizza Hut, McDonald's, and Starbucks. Retail stores have not been immune either, as Bed, Bath & beyond announced in July that it would be closing 200 stores. "The impact of the Covid-19 situations was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter," said Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Executive Mark Tritton, explaining the company's decision. "Including loss of sales due to temporary store closures."

Another company impacted by store closings is popular donuts and coffee chain Dunkin'. In a statement, Dunkin' brand spokeswoman Michelle King said, "Very few of the approximately 450 Speedway-owned and operated limited menu Dunkin' locations have closed to date, and we remain on track to exit Speedway by the end of 2020." King added, "By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin's newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience." Other bushiness that have suffered store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic include Victoria's Secret, Pier 1 Imports, and Trader Joe's.