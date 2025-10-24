Frankie Muniz Shares New Photo From ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival With Co-Stars

Frankie Muniz is hyping up Malcolm in the Middle fans waiting for the revival.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo with his on-screen brothers, Chris Masterson and Justin Berfield, on the set of the Disney+ series.

“I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song,” Muniz wrote. “I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes, and I miss my brothers.” The fact that Muniz went against the rules and decided to post a picture means that he truly is excited and can’t seem to wait to finally show everyone what they’ve been working on.

Malcolm in the Middle originally ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. Muniz played the titular character, while Masterson portrayed Francis, Malcolm’s oldest brother. Berfield, meanwhile, played Reese, his second-oldest brother. All three are returning for the four-episode Disney+ revival alongside their on-screen parents Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston. Malcolm’s little brother, Dewey, originally played by Erik Per Sullivan, will be played by Caleb Ellswroth-Clark due to Sullivan’s retirement from acting.

Muniz has been as excited as ever to reunite with his former on-screen family. In April, as filming kicked off on the revival, he shared a sweet photo with Cranston and Kaczmarek, all in character, alongside the caption, “Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!” Considering he went against the rules for his brotherly photo, there’s no telling what other photos he’s just itching to share ahead of the premiere.

The Malcolm in the Middle revival also stars Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, Kiana Madeira, and Keeley Karsten. It follows Malcolm and his daughter, played by Karsten, being drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary. Additional details, including the premiere date, have not been released, but Muniz opened up about the revival on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis in September.

He revealed that there will be “closure” for his character, adding, “I think people will be surprised, in a sense, where everybody is and the story. But it’s only four episodes.” Muniz then clarified that the initial pitch for the revival was a two-hour film. “It’s hard to fit in 20 years of stuff in four 30-minute episodes, right?” he asked. “But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with.”