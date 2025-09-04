Frankie Muniz Teases ‘Pretty Shocking’ ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot

Frankie Muniz is teasing the “pretty shocking” revival of his beloved sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

The former child star, 39, opened up about the four-episode Disney+ reboot that reunites him with original cast members Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis Tuesday.

While Muniz stayed pretty tight-lipped about the plot of the revival, he did note that fans could expect “closure” for his character, who starred on the sitcom for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

“I think people will be surprised, in a sense, where everybody is and the story. But it’s only four episodes,” Muniz said, clarifying that the initial pitch for the revival was a two-hour film. “It’s hard to fit in 20 years of stuff in four 30-minute episodes, right?” he asked. “But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with.”

Muniz, who is now a full-time NASCAR driver, revealed that production was able to film around his race schedule in an experience he called “the best time of [his] entire life.”

“I had the best time of my entire life, I’m not exaggerating, filming this reboot, like I loved it so much, way more than I ever thought I could have,” he said.

Back in May, Muniz echoed a similar sentiment as he celebrated wrapping the reboot with a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

“Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11,” he wrote. “Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever.”

“I’m so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family,” he continued. “Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and everyone (sic) of you.”