Frankie Muniz Shares ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reunion Photo

Frankie Muniz is having a Malcolm in the Middle family reunion!

The former child star of the beloved sitcom reunited with on-screen parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek while filming Disney+’s Malcolm in the Middle revival, sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes photo to social media.

“Always good to have Mom and Dad around!” Muniz wrote in the caption of the photo, which marks the first shot of the actors together since Disney+ announced it would be reviving the Fox series in December.

Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek are all set to reprise their respective roles as Malcolm, Hal and Lois in the reboot, helmed by original series creator Linwood Boomer. Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are also reprising their respective roles as Francis and Reese, but Erik Per Sullivan will not be returning as Dewey, having given up acting after 2010. Fargo’s Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will take over as adult Dewey in the upcoming four-episode return.

“Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the series’ logline reveals of what’s to come.

Muniz’s behind-the-scenes photo comes after a concerning post he shared to X (formerly Twitter). “If I’m being 100% honest,” Muniz wrote on Monday. “Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud.”

The cast of “Malcolm In The Middle” give a thumbs up sign at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The admission comes after the actor, who has another career as a NASCAR driver, suffered a major mechanical issue during an April 18 race at North Carolina’s Rockingham Speedway in just the latest of a series of unlucky race occurrences.

“My power steering line burst, so I lost power steering,” he said in a post-race interview with Peter Stratta after finishing 23rd. “I ripped a hole in my hand [turning the wheel].” Muniz seemed defeated as he admitted he felt “oddly cursed or something.”