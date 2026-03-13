Fox and Hulu Give 2-Season Order to ‘Family Guy’ Spinoff ‘Stewie’

Much more Family Guy is on the way.

Deadline reports that Fox and Hulu have given a two-season order to the new spinoff Stewie, centered on the Griffins’ titular evil-genius toddler son.

From Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and 20th Television, Stewie will follow the character in preschool and explore time and space travel. The series is aiming to premiere on Fox during the 2027-28 season and will stream the next day on Hulu and internationally on Disney+. News of Stewie’s two-season order comes less than a year after Fox handed out a four-season renewal to Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers, as well as American Dad!, which made its return to Fox after a decade on TBS.

Sources say that Fox and Hulu will share the cost of producing Stewie, and will be a joint commission by the network and streamer. While an episode count has not been revealed, there will reportedly be fewer than 15 episodes, which is what Family Guy is currently running on. MacFarlane has been voicing Stewie on Family Guy since the show’s launch in 1999, and will continue to do so on the spinoff.

In Stewie, “after getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line. It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

Those worried about how Stewie will impact Family Guy, there is no need to be. The spinoff is said to have its own world, set at a new school with new characters, and will not interfere with Family Guy, as Stewie continues to attend Quahog Preschool. MacFarlane will executive produce Stewie for Fuzzy Door alongside co-creator and longtime Family Guy writer-producer Kirker Butler, who serves as showrunner, and Kara Vallow.

“I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show,” MacFarlane said in a statement.

“I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television,” added Butler. “I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name.”