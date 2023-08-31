Max Removing Major Original Show, Refusing to Air Season 2

Max is reportedly removing a major original show and refusing to air the series' second season. According to TV Line, Max is cutting loose The Tourist, a BBC thriller starring Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald. The series will be leaving Max on Sept. 8. While Max — previously HBO Max — had been the U.S. home for Season 1 of the streaming series, it is currently unclear where or if the previously announced Season 2 will make it stateside.

The Tourist Season 1 stars Dornan as a Northern Irish man who "wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital," per a series synopsis. "He must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him." In additon to Dornan and Macdonald, the show also stars Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Genevieve Lemon, Alex Dimitriades, and Damon Herriman. It was written by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, with Chris Sweeney serving as director for all six episodes of Season 1.

According to TV Line, The Tourist Season 2 will follow Dornan's character as he travels back to Ireland with Probationary Constable Helen Chambers (Macdonald), to try and figure out more about his life. "I'm incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist," Dornan previously said in a statement regarding the show's BBC renewal. "[Series creators] Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can't wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilized to keep them guessing as the tale progresses."

In 2022 conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Dornan opened up about the show, and shared that filming for the series was not east. "It was tough, I'm going to be honest," he said. "It was as tough a filming environment as I've ever been in. The Outback is no joke. We're miles from proper civilization as we've come to know it. There's dust storms you're having to pause for a lot, the flies are relentless, it's not an easy, fun day at the office"

Dornan then added, "But I think that's galvanizing, I think that's bonding. I made brilliant friends with the whole crew as a result of those conditions and being out there together. But, yeah, it wasn't the easiest job I've ever done." Max subscribers can still watch The Tourist Season 1 for about one more week, before it leaves the streamer.