‘The Tourist’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald Talk Potential Season 2 of HBO Max Series (Exclusive)

The Tourist premiered Thursday on HBO Max and while the limited series’ finale leaves things up in the air for its main characters played by Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, could a Season 2 be on the horizon? With twists and very wild turns at every corner, The Tourist has kept audiences guessing throughout its six-episode run, ending off on a note that is ambiguous in every way. But as the creators tell Digital Spy that they would “love to make this show again,” Dornan and Macdonald weigh in on the possibility of a sophomore season exclusively with PopCulture.com, admitting there would be a “lot to unpack.”

“There’s a lot of different ways it could go. There’s also a big argument for it not going anywhere else,” Dornan told PopCulture of his character The Man, who discovers his identity is rather dark and more than meets the eye. “I’ve been in this situation before. The Fall was only meant to be one series. I always think if there’s a want for something, you need to explore it. I don’t think, for lots of reason, this show should go on and on and on and on, but I do think there are questions that need answers.”

That being said, Dornan is “definitely” open to the possibility should the creators, Harry and Jack Williams be on board for The Tourist Season 2. “I know that there’s very slightly penciled-in conversations about the idea of it, so we’ll see what happens,” he said. “But it was the most challenging job I’ve ever done for a million reasons, but I also loved it, so I’d be crazy not to explore the idea of more of it.”



Macdonald echoes Dornan’s sentiments admitting she would “love to explore more” for a potential Season 2 of The Tourist even if she doesn’t know where that would take The Man and her character Constable Helen Chambers. “This is the funny thing: it was always meant to be one and done and then people in the UK were, ‘Wait, we want to see more,’ which is always so exciting because it means people loved the characters and the story and the world,” she told PopCulture. “I would definitely be open to it. I had such a great time with these people and with this world and with this character and so, I would love to explore that more. I have no idea where it would go. No idea. And to be fair, if it ever were to, I would probably be more surprised than even the audience members, because that’s kind of how it was for me reading the scripts.”

The Tourist, created by Harry and Jack Williams and directed by Chris Sweeney, has been one of HBO Max’s most anticipated series after earning critical acclaim and glowing reviews from fans during its initial run on BBC this past winter. Earning a 100% freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Tourist centers around The Man (Dornan) waking up in the Australian outback with no memory and only a few clues to help him retrace his identity. As he dives deeper with the help of Constable Chambers (Macdonald), the clues get darker and lead him down a path he can only wish he forgot.

The Tourist stars Dornan, Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alex Dimitriades, Damon Herriman and Genevieve Lemon. The Tourist is now streaming on HBO Max. For more on The Tourist, Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald and all your HBO Max programming, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest.