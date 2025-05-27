Former ‘Days of Our Lives’ Character Returning For Heartbreaking Goodbye

A beloved Days of Our Lives character is coming back to Salem.

As the long-running soap opera prepares to say goodbye to Drake Hogestyn’s John Black, Christie Clark will be returning as John’s daughter, Carrie Brady, according to Parade.

Clark joined Days in 1986. The daughter of Roman Brady (Wayne Northrop) and Anna Dimera (Leann Hunley), Carrie’s family tree is pretty messed up. John was presumed to be Roman Brady in the late ‘80s until it was revealed that Roman, portrayed by Northrop, was alive. John was romantically involved with Carrie’s step-mother Marlena (Deidre Hall), and became a father figure throughout Carrie’s life.

Pictured: Christie Clark as Carrie Brady — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

From 1986 to 2021, Clark portrayed Carrie on and off. Full House’s Andrea Barber previously played Carrie from 1982 to 1986 before being replaced by a 12-year-old Clark. She also reprised the role in five episodes of spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2021. Her upcoming appearance on Days will mark her first since exiting the show four years ago.

Clark will be coming back as Carrie in Wednesday’s episode, when the show says goodbye to John Black. The character’s fate was signed off by the late Drake Hogestyn, who passed away in September from pancreatic cancer. Peacock shared a trailer for the new batch of episodes of Days of Our Lives for this week, revealing that the time has come. The promo shared family members gathered in the hospital to say goodbye to John, whose face is covered in bandages. Carrie’s return is certainly going to be an emotional one, and it’s going to be an episode fans won’t want to miss out on.

Since departing from Days of Our Lives, Clark hasn’t done too much acting, making her upcoming appearance all the more special. Whether or not she’ll come back is unknown, but fans will have to tune in to the emotional episode on Wednesday on Peacock.

“While we wanted John to have a heroic and meaningful exit, we wrote the story with the fervent hope that Drake would be able to return someday,” the writers said about the storyline. “John had already been off for over nine months, and there were only so many missions the man could be on. Realizing he might never come back, while praying he would, we needed to craft an exit that honored John, Drake, and the fans.”