Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Now a Big Hit on Netflix

Jason Statham has a suprise Netflix hit on his hands.

Homefront has been a hit, ranking high on the U.S. movie chart in recent weeks.

Statham stars in Homefront as Phil Broker, a former DEA agent who tries to escape his past by moving to a backwater town with his daughter Maddy (Izabela Vidovic). Of course, once he gets there, he only finds more trouble when he runs into drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco). Broker has to save his daughter’s life, forcing him back into a violent life he wanted to avoid. Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, Clancy Brown and Frank Grillo also star. Guy Fleder (Runaway Jury) directed the movie.

The 2013 drama is notable for being one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that the Rambo actor did not appear in. Stallone’s script is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. (Stallone and Statham notably appeared on screen together in The Expendables.)

When Homefront opened in November 2013, it was a moderate success. Although it was met with a mixed critical response, the $22 million movie grossed $51.7 million. It has a 42% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to writing the script, Stallone was involved as a co-producer.

Homefront Isn’t the Only Jason Statham Hit on Netflix Right Now

Statham also has another Netflix hit right now, Expend4bles. The action sequel is currently No. 1 on the platform.

At the end of 2025, Guy Ritchie’s well-received Wrath of Man, also starring Statham, hit No. 1 on Netflix. It was the actor and the director’s first collaboration since Revolver in 2005. Ritchie also directed Statham in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

Former PopCulture.com writer Daniel Levine contributed to the original version of this article.