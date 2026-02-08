Netflix’s Top 5 Movies on Super Bowl Sunday Revealed

Do you need to kill some time before the Super Bowl starts? Or maybe you aren’t watching the big game and want to enjoy a movie instead.

Either way Netflix has you covered. The streamer has a collection of mindless action and comedy movies at the top of its film chart right now. Plus, there’s also a true crime offering, if you’re interesting in learning about a terrifying criminal case than football.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Feb. 8, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Copshop

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situa

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Hard-partying brothers Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) place an online ad to find the perfect dates (Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza) for their sister’s Hawaiian wedding. Hoping for a wild getaway, the boys instead find themselves outsmarted and out-partied by the uncontrollable duo.”

3. Homefront

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Widowed ex-DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) retires to a quiet Southern town with his 10-year-old daughter and discovers that the idyllic setting is riddled with drugs and violence. When a riveting chain of events forces him to face off with psychotic local drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco), Broker must retaliate using the fearsome skills he hoped to keep in his past.”

2. Overboard

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In a splashy new twist, Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris star in this hilarious comedy about a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.”

1. The Investigation of Lucy Letby

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This feature-length documentary examines the case of Lucy Letby, the neonatal nurse convicted of unimaginable crimes – the murder of 7 babies and attempted murder of 7 more. Her trial gripped Britain, and her conviction has divided opinion. The film includes never-before-seen footage and unparalleled and exclusive access to those central to the story: the detectives who built the case, the families seeking answers, the hospital consultants who initially raised the alarm, and lawyers and medical experts who question the evidence, providing a comprehensive look at one of Britain’s most notorious crimes.”