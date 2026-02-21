There’s a bit of a refresh at the top of the Netflix with the arrival of a fleet of classic action stars — and a certain creepy and kooky family.

It’s not all new, though. Tyler Perry’s new movie is still proving popular, despite his scandals.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Feb. 21, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

6. 10×10

Play video

Official Synopsis: “To force a confession, the seemingly ordinary Lewis kidnaps a woman with a dark secret and traps her in a soundproof, 10-by-10-foot cell.”

5. Fall

Play video

Official Synopsis: “For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter’s expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.”

4. The Addams Family 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back! Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. What could possibly go wrong?”

3. The Addams Family (2019)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Addams family whose lives begin to unravel when they face off against a crafty reality TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams style.”

2. Joe’s College Road Trip

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”

1. Expend4bles

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”