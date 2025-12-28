Christmas has officially left the building.

After weeks of holiday titles like The Christmas Chronicles and My Secret Santa filling up the Netflix chart, the makeup of the rankings has normalized. That means loads of action flicks and a couple of Netflix Originals.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Dec. 28, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Four Brothers

Official Synopsis: “Four adopted brothers are reunited at the funeral of the woman that raised them. When it becomes apparent that her death may have been more than a tragic accident, the brothers band together and hit the streets of Detroit looking for answers and those responsible for the murder of their mother.”

3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Official Synopsis: “Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.”

2. The Great Flood

Official Synopsis: “The Great Flood is a sci-fi disaster blockbuster film follows those holding onto the last shred of hope for humanity struggle to survive in a flooded apartment building on the last day of Earth overcome by a great flood.”

1. Wrath of Man

Official Synopsis: “Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.”