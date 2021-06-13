'Floor Is Lava' Season 2 Now Casting, But You Only Have Hours Left to Apply

✖

The Netflix original series The Floor is Lava Season 2 is now casting, and just about anyone can apply. A public casting call for Floor is Lava is now active on Backstage here, but you'd better hurry — it expires on Monday, June 14 just before 8 p.m. ET. The requirements to be a contestant are no small consideration either.

"Are you ultra competitive? Are you ready to defy the odds and race through an obstacle course with booby-traps at every turn?" the Netflix casting call asks. "Are you ready for a once in a lifetime opportunity to show your competitive edge? If you and a group of your friends, family or colleagues are ready for a challenge that is as fun as it can be frustrating, apply today for the chance to win a huge cash prize!"

Floor is Lava contestants can be anywhere between 18 and 55 years old in order to apply. They can be of any ethnicity or gender identity, but are required to be relatively "athletic." They will also be required to travel to Los Angeles, California for rehearsal and production.

As for payment, of course, the real draw is the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize if you can stay aloft throughout the season. However, contestants will be given a $250 stipend for two days of filming regardless. Since this is a non-union job it falls outside of many of the usual arrangements in Hollywood.

Floor is Lava premiered in June of 2020 and became the binge-watching sensation of that summer. It was officially renewed in April of 2021 according to a report by Variety. Host Rutledge Wood will return along with many of the show's behind-the-scenes talent and producers.

Floor is Lava is essentially an obstacle course challenge based around the popular imaginary game of children everywhere jumping around jungle gyms, furniture and whatever else they can get perched on. According to Netflix's official synopsis of the show, "teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really."

Of course, there's no real magma or lava involved or else it would be much harder to get contestants interested. Instead, the obstacle courses are built over tubs of foamy red water. If you move fast, you could be leaping over that imaginary lava pit or plunging into it when The Floor is Lava Season 2 premieres in the summer of 2022. The first season is streaming now.