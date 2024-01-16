'Fear Street 4' Coming to Netflix, R.L. Stine Reveals What Book Is Being Adapted

Netflix is officially going back to Fear Street. More than two years after the three-week summer event brought a trio of Fear Street movies to Netflix, R.L. Stine confirmed Saturday that a film adaptation of his 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen is currently in development at Netflix. The film will mark the fourth Fear Street movie following 2021's Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

At this time, details of the upcoming movie, including creators attached and cast, are unclear. Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film, confirmed in a statement to Collider in November that the streamer was working on a "stand-alone" Fear Street film was "trying to get the script right." It was previously reported, though not confirmed, that Chloe Okuno-who directed Watcher and the "Storm Drain" segment of V/H/S/94- was set to direct an upcoming Fear Street movie.

Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news! pic.twitter.com/lgKvhDFV5F — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) January 13, 2024

Netflix first adapted Stine's beloved teenage horror fiction series in 2021, when it released three films over the course of three weeks. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the trilogy was not based on any specific books written by Stine and instead followed a "group of teenagers who discover terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected," per the trilogy's logline. Each film took place in a different year – 1994, 1978, and 1666.

Unlike those previous adaptations, which took inspiration from the whole of the Goosebumps author's 50-plus book Fear Street library, the upcoming film will be directly based on one book in particular: The Prom Queen. Released in 1992, the book centers around Lizzie McVay, one of five Prom Queen candidates at the Shadyside High prom. Per an official synopsis for the book, "A spring night...soft moonlight...five beautiful Prom Queen candidates...dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom – these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder – then another, and another – and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one – and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over – for good?"

Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 were met with positive reviews, topping Netflix's streaming charts. On Rotten Tomatoes, 1994 holds an 84% critics score and 62% audience score, 1978 holds an 87% critics score and 80% audience score, and 1666 holds an 88% critics score and 76% audience score. All three films are available to stream on Netflix. The upcoming fourth installment in the Fear Street film library does not have a release date window.