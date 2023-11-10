New 'Fear Street' Movie in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is planning to return to R.L. Stine's Fear Street. More than two years after the streamer brought the Goosebumps author's beloved teenage horror fiction series to life, Netflix confirmed to Collider that a brand-new standalone Fear Street movie is officially in the works.

"Obviously, there's a lot of books," Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film, told the outlet at the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. "There's one stand-alone that we're working on right now that we're once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise."

Stuber did not reveal further details about the film, which would mark Netflix's fourth Fear Street installment after Netflix's Fear Street trilogy premiered over a three-week period in summer 2021. Taking place in different decades, and in 1666's case, centuries, the films centered around the small town of Shadyside, Ohio, where generations of teens have been haunted by mysterious murders that are connected to the town's sinister history. Each film took place in a different year – 1994, 1978, and 1666 – and was inspired by Stine's Fear Street book series, which consists of over 50 books, meaning there are dozens of titles a potential fourth film could pull from.

In the years since the original Fear Street trilogy premiered, there have been numerous rumors, reports, and comments from those connected to the film series teasing a future for the franchise. Back in 2021, director Leigh Janiak expressed interest in returning for a fourth film that would be set during the 1950s and focus on Harry Rooker, aka the Milkman, per ScreenRant.

Stuber's confirmation that a standalone film is in the works comes less than a month after Stine teased to Rolling Stone, "we'll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that's a thrill for me." Meanwhile, Above the Line reported in December 2022 that Chloe Okuno was set to direct a fourth Fear Street film, though those reports have not been confirmed.

The original Fear Street trilogy – Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – is available to stream on Netflix. Stuber did not reveal a potential release window for a possible fourth film, though it will likely be a while before it would make its way to the streamer.