Fan-Favorite Talk Show Ends After 164 Episodes

One of the funniest short-form comedy shows has come to an end.

After recently teasing he would be wrapping up his talk show soon, RJ City surprised fans by posting the final episode of Hey! (EW) on Sunday. Hey! (EW) saw former wrestler City chaotically question AEW wrestling figures and celebrities. In its final episode, City says goodbye with a humorous monologue, parodies WWE Unreal and gets wrapped up in a “humiliation ritual” as he closes out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

While City previously told Tights and Fights he was hoping to land a few more high-profile guests (like Mercedes Moné, Christian Cage, Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega), he promised that when a series finale aired, he would not revive Hey! (EW). So, it appears City is moving on without getting some of the names on his wish list (though one of those stars makes a cameo in the finale).

“Once it’s done, it’s done,” City told Tights and Fights. “I’ve realized that maybe in life it’s better to be sad about things ending, as opposed to going ‘Thank f—ing god!’ So hopefully people can still see that I still enjoy doing it, even if they don’t.”

Play video

Past guests on the AEW-backed show have included Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, David Arquette, Paul Walter Hauser, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Bobby Lashley, Saraya, The Rizzler, Jon Moxley, Ricky Steamboat, Billy Gunn, Matt Hardy, Toni Storm and AEW founder Tony Khan.

All episodes of Hey! (EW) are free to watch on YouTube.