Major Netflix Reality TV Show Quietly Renewed for Season 2

WWE Unreal is returning. While no official announcement has been made, Netflix notes on the program’s show page that more episodes are on the way next year, with the note reading, “More Episodes Coming Next Year.”

Fightful spoke with some people on the series about the highly anticipated second season. Season 1 premiered on the streamer on July 29. The docuseries goes inside the WWE writers’ room and goes behind the ring with fan-favorite WWE superstars, where the drama behind the camera is just as intense.

One subject that appeared on the first season but wasn’t a featured performer said that they didn’t even realize that they were being filmed for the show and explained that WWE had cameras around so much that things were always murky. According to WWE contracted talent, everything was unscripted.

But there were some contrived scenes. In one scene at the Royal Rumble, the women’s locker room was asked to empty out to cheer for Charlotte Flair after she won the title, and Flair reportedly knew about it being produced.

One WWE producer interviewed by Fightful explained they were concerned about the show being authentic, but turned out to be pleased with the outcome. They said the outcome was an honest portrayal.

Some of the wrestlers said they didn’t watch the show because they had already lived it. However, most are still supportive of the program because of the promotion it offers. Fightful’s Joel Pearl and Jeremy Lambert spoke to Chris Weaver, WWE Unreal’s director. Weaver said that he was unfamiliar with the genre and knew very little about the workings of wrestling, but learned a ton while working on the show. He said the biggest takeaway was realizing that WWE treats it like a weekly episodic drama show. He also notes he hasn’t heard much from WWE about their specific reactions to the show, but he’s proud of the work.