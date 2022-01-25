Everything Streaming on Paramount+ ‘Black Voices’ Collection

Paramount+ is celebrating Black voices and stories with the streamer’s Black Voices collection, featuring everything from thoughtful documentaries and laugh-out-loud comedies to some of your favorite dramas and movies. Subscribers can tune in to watch any of these hit titles on-demand or tune in to the Black Voices Live Channel, launched in December, streaming your favorites 24 hours a day in a linear TV-style model. Keep scrolling to see all the titles streaming as part of Paramount+’s Black Voices collection.

Movies

Gemini Man

Queenpins

Down to Earth

Baywatch

Flight

Shaft

The New Edition Story

17 Blocks

Black Wings

Escape to the Great

Dismal Swamp

God Loves Uganda

Madiba

Infinite

Backstage

Black Brigade

Blue Story

Body Cam

Critical Condition

Edge of America

Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool

The Fighting

Temptations

For One Night

Get Christie Love

The Inspectors

The Joe Louis Story

Like a Boss

Good Fences

Right of the People

Ripped

The River Niger

Spirit of Youth

Teacher of the Year

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity Empire

G.I. Joe Retaliation

Pain & Gain

Videos by PopCulture.com

Comedy

The Ms. Pat Show

Key and Peele

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Chappelle’s Show

The Neighborhood

Everybody Hates Chris

The Soul Man

Head of State

Teacher of the Year

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Reed Between the Lines

Reno 911!

Bob Hearts Abishola

Hood Adjacent with James Dvais

Instant Mom

Superior Donuts

The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle

Wild ‘N Out

Dramas

American Soul

The Good Fight

Single Ladies

The Equalizer

The Game (2021)

Hit the Floor

S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team

CSI: New Orleans

Paramount+ Originals and Exclusives

The Game (2021)

Star Trek Discovery

Dream Team

Bree Wayy

Lynching Postcards

The Good Fight

Star Trek Lower Decks

Guilty Party

Star Trek Prodigy

Evil

No Activity

Real World Homecoming

Celebrate Women

The Good Fight

Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied

Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle

Single Ladies

Black Ink Crew

Basketball Wives

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Sister, Sister

Half & Half

Moesha

Zoe Ever After

Bree Wayy

Off and Running

Queen Collective

For the Family

Sister, Sister

Everybody Hates Chris

Kenan & Kel

Gullah Gullah Island

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Moesha

The Haunted Hathaways

The Neighborhood

All in with Cam Newton

Instant Mom

True Jackson, VP

The Soul Man

Legendary Dudes

Documentaries

Dream Team

Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama

Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle

St. Louis Superman

Bree Wayy

17 Blocks

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

Lynching Postcards

Off and Running

My Father the Mover

Black WIngs

The Green Book: Guide to Freedom

Obama Years

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters

Finding Justice

MLK: The Assassination Tapes

The New Edition Story

Legend of Lead Belly

Walk Against Fear: James Meredith

Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4

Murder in the Thirst

Vindicated

Made in Senegal

Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier

Comedy Specials

D.L. Hughley: Shocked and Appalled

D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List

Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger than Bars

James Davis: Live From Town

Deon Cole: Cold Blooded Seminar

Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You

Patrice O’Neal: Elephant in the Room

Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure

Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide

Ron Funches: Giggle Fit

Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Watch all these titles and more on Paramount+.