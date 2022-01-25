Everything Streaming on Paramount+ ‘Black Voices’ Collection

Paramount+ is celebrating Black voices and stories with the streamer’s Black Voices collection, featuring everything from thoughtful documentaries and laugh-out-loud comedies to some of your favorite dramas and movies. Subscribers can tune in to watch any of these hit titles on-demand or tune in to the Black Voices Live Channel, launched in December, streaming your favorites 24 hours a day in a linear TV-style model. Keep scrolling to see all the titles streaming as part of Paramount+’s Black Voices collection.
Movies
- Gemini Man
- Queenpins
- Down to Earth
- Baywatch
- Flight
- Shaft
- The New Edition Story
- 17 Blocks
- Black Wings
- Escape to the Great
- Dismal Swamp
- God Loves Uganda
- Madiba
- Infinite
- Backstage
- Black Brigade
- Blue Story
- Body Cam
- Critical Condition
- Edge of America
- Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool
- The Fighting
- Temptations
- For One Night
- Get Christie Love
- The Inspectors
- The Joe Louis Story
- Like a Boss
- Good Fences
- Right of the People
- Ripped
- The River Niger
- Spirit of Youth
- Teacher of the Year
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Virtuosity Empire
- G.I. Joe Retaliation
- Pain & Gain
Comedy
- The Ms. Pat Show
- Key and Peele
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Chappelle’s Show
- The Neighborhood
- Everybody Hates Chris
- The Soul Man
- Head of State
- Teacher of the Year
- Real Husbands of Hollywood
- Reed Between the Lines
- Reno 911!
- Bob Hearts Abishola
- Hood Adjacent with James Dvais
- Instant Mom
- Superior Donuts
- The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
- Wild ‘N Out
Dramas
- American Soul
- The Good Fight
- Single Ladies
- The Equalizer
- The Game (2021)
- Hit the Floor
- S.W.A.T.
- SEAL Team
- CSI: New Orleans
Paramount+ Originals and Exclusives
- The Game (2021)
- Star Trek Discovery
- Dream Team
- Bree Wayy
- Lynching Postcards
- The Good Fight
- Star Trek Lower Decks
- Guilty Party
- Star Trek Prodigy
- Evil
- No Activity
- Real World Homecoming
Celebrate Women
- The Good Fight
- Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
- Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle
- Single Ladies
- Black Ink Crew
- Basketball Wives
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- Sister, Sister
- Half & Half
- Moesha
- Zoe Ever After
- Bree Wayy
- Off and Running
- Queen Collective
For the Family
- Sister, Sister
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Kenan & Kel
- Gullah Gullah Island
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
- Moesha
- The Haunted Hathaways
- The Neighborhood
- All in with Cam Newton
- Instant Mom
- True Jackson, VP
- The Soul Man
- Legendary Dudes
Documentaries
- Dream Team
- Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama
- Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle
- St. Louis Superman
- Bree Wayy
- 17 Blocks
- Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
- Lynching Postcards
- Off and Running
- My Father the Mover
- Black WIngs
- The Green Book: Guide to Freedom
- Obama Years
- Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
- Finding Justice
- MLK: The Assassination Tapes
- The New Edition Story
- Legend of Lead Belly
- Walk Against Fear: James Meredith
- Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4
- Murder in the Thirst
- Vindicated
- Made in Senegal
- Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier
Comedy Specials
- D.L. Hughley: Shocked and Appalled
- D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List
- Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger than Bars
- James Davis: Live From Town
- Deon Cole: Cold Blooded Seminar
- Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You
- Patrice O’Neal: Elephant in the Room
- Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
- Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide
- Ron Funches: Giggle Fit
- Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
- Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
- Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace