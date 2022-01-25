Streaming

Everything Streaming on Paramount+ ‘Black Voices’ Collection

Paramount+ is celebrating Black voices and stories with the streamer’s Black Voices collection, featuring everything from thoughtful documentaries and laugh-out-loud comedies to some of your favorite dramas and movies. Subscribers can tune in to watch any of these hit titles on-demand or tune in to the Black Voices Live Channel, launched in December, streaming your favorites 24 hours a day in a linear TV-style model.  Keep scrolling to see all the titles streaming as part of Paramount+’s Black Voices collection.

Movies

  • Gemini Man
  • Queenpins
  • Down to Earth
  • Baywatch
  • Flight
  • Shaft
  • The New Edition Story
  • 17 Blocks
  • Black Wings
  • Escape to the Great
  • Dismal Swamp
  • God Loves Uganda
  • Madiba
  • Infinite
  • Backstage
  • Black Brigade
  • Blue Story
  • Body Cam
  • Critical Condition
  • Edge of America
  • Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool
  • The Fighting
  • Temptations
  • For One Night
  • Get Christie Love
  • The Inspectors
  • The Joe Louis Story
  • Like a Boss
  • Good Fences
  • Right of the People
  • Ripped
  • The River Niger
  • Spirit of Youth
  • Teacher of the Year
  • Vampire in Brooklyn
  • Virtuosity Empire
  • G.I. Joe Retaliation
  • Pain & Gain

Comedy

  • The Ms. Pat Show
  • Key and Peele
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Chappelle’s Show
  • The Neighborhood
  • Everybody Hates Chris
  • The Soul Man
  • Head of State
  • Teacher of the Year
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood
  • Reed Between the Lines
  • Reno 911!
  • Bob Hearts Abishola
  • Hood Adjacent with James Dvais
  • Instant Mom
  • Superior Donuts
  • The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
  • Wild ‘N Out

Dramas

  • American Soul
  • The Good Fight
  • Single Ladies
  • The Equalizer
  • The Game (2021)
  • Hit the Floor
  • S.W.A.T.
  • SEAL Team
  • CSI: New Orleans

Paramount+ Originals and Exclusives

  • The Game (2021)
  • Star Trek Discovery
  • Dream Team
  • Bree Wayy
  • Lynching Postcards
  • The Good Fight
  • Star Trek Lower Decks
  • Guilty Party
  • Star Trek Prodigy
  • Evil
  • No Activity
  • Real World Homecoming

Celebrate Women

  • The Good Fight
  • Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
  • Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle
  • Single Ladies
  • Black Ink Crew
  • Basketball Wives
  • Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
  • Sister, Sister
  • Half & Half
  • Moesha
  • Zoe Ever After
  • Bree Wayy
  • Off and Running
  • Queen Collective

For the Family

  • Sister, Sister
  • Everybody Hates Chris
  • Kenan & Kel
  • Gullah Gullah Island
  • Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan 
  • Moesha
  • The Haunted Hathaways
  • The Neighborhood
  • All in with Cam Newton
  • Instant Mom
  • True Jackson, VP
  • The Soul Man
  • Legendary Dudes

Documentaries

  • Dream Team
  • Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama
  • Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Bree Wayy
  • 17 Blocks
  • Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
  • Lynching Postcards
  • Off and Running
  • My Father the Mover
  • Black WIngs
  • The Green Book: Guide to Freedom
  • Obama Years
  • Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
  • Finding Justice
  • MLK: The Assassination Tapes
  • The New Edition Story
  • Legend of Lead Belly
  • Walk Against Fear: James Meredith
  • Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4
  • Murder in the Thirst
  • Vindicated
  • Made in Senegal
  • Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier

Comedy Specials

  • D.L. Hughley: Shocked and Appalled
  • D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List
  • Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger than Bars
  • James Davis: Live From Town
  • Deon Cole: Cold Blooded Seminar
  • Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You
  • Patrice O’Neal: Elephant in the Room
  • Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
  • Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide
  • Ron Funches: Giggle Fit
  • Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
  • Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
  • Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Watch all these titles and more on Paramount+

