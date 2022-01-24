Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2022

February may be the shortest month of the year, but that isn’t stopping Paramount+ from packing dozens of titles into those 28 days. With January coming to a close, the streaming service is looking ahead to a new month and all of the titles coming to the mountain for subscribers to enjoy, the company on Monday unveiling the full list of titles coming to the library in February 2022.

Headed to the mountain next month will be a wide range of titles that will join the existing library of titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and The Smithsonian Channel as well as new and classic movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM, and original content. In February, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Season of Star Trek: Discovery to the supernatural romantic film The In Between. The month will also bring with it the misadventures of Big Nate and Wasteland, a new docuseries a critical exploration of America’s polluted waterways. Paramount+ will also give sports lovers plenty to get excited about, the streamer continuing to be a go-to place for sports content.

Paramount+ Originals

Feb. 2

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres

Feb. 10

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all new episodes

Feb. 11

The In Between premieres

Feb. 17

Big Nate premieres

Feb. 24

Wasteland premieres

Library Shows

Feb. 2

Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)

Feb. 9

Ink Master (Season 13)

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)

Legends of the Pharaohs

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)

Murderous History

Stormborn

The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)

Feb. 16

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)

Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)

Ocean Super Predators

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Feb. 23

Air Disasters (Season 16)

Black Ink Crew Compton

Inside Hampton Court Palace

It’s Pony (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Searching for Secrets

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Library Movies – Feb. 1

Feb. 1

1984

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Apartment Troubles

Black Sheep

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken Arrow

Casualties of War

Clue

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

El Dorado

Fight Club

Glory

He Got Game

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass: The Movie

Love Story

Major League

McLintock!

Narc

Patriot Games

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Small Soldiers

Step Up

Strictly Ballroom

Summer Rental

Team America: World Police

Terms Of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

The Accused

The Ambassador

The Back-up Plan

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Doors

The French Connection

The January Man

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Ring Two

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepfather

There Will Be Blood

Turbulence

Wayne’s World

Library Movies – Feb. 3 – Feb. 22

Feb. 3

The Deep House

Feb. 10

Gully

Feb. 14

The Space Between

Feb. 17

A House on the Bayou

Feb. 22

How It Ends

Sports – Feb. 1 – Feb. 13

Feb. 1

AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Feb. 2

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

Feb. 3

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

Feb. 4

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

Feb. 5

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina

PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage

Feb. 6

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle

NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State

Feb. 12

NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas

PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage

coverage

Feb. 13

PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage

coverage

Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle

NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue

Sports – Feb. 15 – Feb.27

Feb. 15

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

Feb. 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Feb. 17

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches

UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

Feb. 18

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

Feb. 19

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview

NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky

PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage

Feb. 20

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition

NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin

Feb. 21

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

Feb. 22

Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

Feb. 23

International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

Feb. 24

UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches

UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches

Feb. 25

Combate Global MMA action

Feb. 26

NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas

NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State

Feb. 27

NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown

NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan

NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland

Throughout February

Italy’s Serie A competition

Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action

Scottish Professional Football League competition

Argentina Copa de la Liga competition