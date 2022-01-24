Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2022

February may be the shortest month of the year, but that isn’t stopping Paramount+ from packing dozens of titles into those 28 days. With January coming to a close, the streaming service is looking ahead to a new month and all of the titles coming to the mountain for subscribers to enjoy, the company on Monday unveiling the full list of titles coming to the library in February 2022.
Headed to the mountain next month will be a wide range of titles that will join the existing library of titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and The Smithsonian Channel as well as new and classic movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM, and original content. In February, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Season of Star Trek: Discovery to the supernatural romantic film The In Between. The month will also bring with it the misadventures of Big Nate and Wasteland, a new docuseries a critical exploration of America’s polluted waterways. Paramount+ will also give sports lovers plenty to get excited about, the streamer continuing to be a go-to place for sports content.
Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month.
Paramount+ Originals
Feb. 2
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres
Feb. 10
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all new episodes
Feb. 11
The In Between premieres
Feb. 17
Big Nate premieres
Feb. 24
Wasteland premieres
Library Shows
Feb. 2
Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)
Feb. 9
Ink Master (Season 13)
Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)
Legends of the Pharaohs
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
Murderous History
Stormborn
The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)
Feb. 16
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)
Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)
Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)
Ocean Super Predators
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Feb. 23
Air Disasters (Season 16)
Black Ink Crew Compton
Inside Hampton Court Palace
It’s Pony (Season 1)
Malawi Wildlife Rescue
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
Searching for Secrets
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Library Movies – Feb. 1
Feb. 1
1984
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Apartment Troubles
Black Sheep
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broken Arrow
Casualties of War
Clue
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
El Dorado
Fight Club
Glory
He Got Game
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Love Story
Major League
McLintock!
Narc
Patriot Games
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Small Soldiers
Step Up
Strictly Ballroom
Summer Rental
Team America: World Police
Terms Of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
The Accused
The Ambassador
The Back-up Plan
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Doors
The French Connection
The January Man
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Ring Two
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepfather
There Will Be Blood
Turbulence
Wayne’s World
Library Movies – Feb. 3 – Feb. 22
Feb. 3
The Deep House
Feb. 10
Gully
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 17
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 22
How It Ends
Sports – Feb. 1 – Feb. 13
Feb. 1
AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Feb. 2
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
Feb. 3
AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
Feb. 4
AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
Feb. 5
AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage
Feb. 6
AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle
NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State
Feb. 12
NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas
PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round
coverage
Feb. 13
PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round
coverage
Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle
NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue
Sports – Feb. 15 – Feb.27
Feb. 15
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
Feb. 16
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Feb. 17
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches
UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
Feb. 18
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
Feb. 19
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview
NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage
Feb. 20
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin
Feb. 21
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
Feb. 22
Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
Feb. 23
International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
Feb. 24
UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches
UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches
Feb. 25
Combate Global MMA action
Feb. 26
NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas
NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State
Feb. 27
NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown
NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan
NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland
Throughout February
Italy’s Serie A competition
Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Argentina Copa de la Liga competition