Everything New Coming to Disney+ in September 2020

Disney+ is prepping to expand its already impressive content catalogue. As August fades away and September approached, the streamer released the full list of titles set to be added to its content catalogue in September 2020, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting month. New additions will begin to be added as early as Friday, Sept. 4, and continue throughout the month. Among the most-anticipated additions is the debut of Mulan, which will forgo a theatrical premiere due to the coronanvirus pandemic. Watching the film, however, will put subscribers out an additional $29.99. Other titles headed to Disney+ in September include The Wolverine, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, and Christopher Robin. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. The streamer is home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ originals. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month.

Coming 9/4 Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine prevnext

Disney+ Originals Mulan, Premiere

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father." (Starting September 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms.) Earth to Ned, Series Premiere, Episodes 101-110 Available

"From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth's greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet." One Day At Disney, Episode 140 - "Alice Taylor: Studiolab"

"Alice Taylor experiments with new storytelling mediums through Disney's StudioLAB. From drones to augmented reality, Taylor uses innovation and emerging technologies to continue pushing the boundaries by which content can be created and shared with people around the world." Muppets Now, Episode 106 - "Socialized," Season Finale

"Muppets Now social media intern, Robin The Frog, makes Scooter co-moderator of the social media accounts. Scooter attempts to carry out this week's upload amidst a flood of alerts, requests, and notifications. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, receive legal lectures and accidental assistance from Muppet attorney, Joe The Legal Weasel. The Swedish Chef faces his competitor, Marina Michelson, to prove his family recipe makes the most magnificent meatball. Fozzie Bear talks shop with fellow comedian Seth Rogen, while babysitting some bad babies. Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs indulge Miss Piggy more than usual for this installment of Lifestyle with Miss Piggy." Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 - "Coco: Abuelita Says No Music"

"Abuelita shakes her chancla at the street performers in Washington Square Park and asks real New Yorkers to help her find her grandson. She eventually finds Miguel playing guitar, and he begs her to let him play just one song. The other street performers join in, creating a performance so delightful that even Abuelita can’t help but clap along." Weird But True, Episode 304 - "Germs"

"Hosts Carly and Charlie are nominated for a Daytime Crafty Award! The awards ceremony is just around the corner, and Casey is helping them with their costumes…until she comes down with a cold! To avoid getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading throughout HQ, Carly and Charlie must understand all there is to know about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to examine good hygiene and health practices." prevnext

Coming 9/11 Christopher Robin Disney+ Originals

One Day At Disney, Episode 104 - "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"

"Fulfilling a childhood dream, Amanda Lauder is the Chef Chocolatier for The Ganachery at Disney Springs. For Amanda, it's a daily goal to create a delicious dessert that is both a tasty treat and a memorable experience for each guest. S'mores, ganache squares and chocolate lollipops are all on the menu as Amanda takes us into The Ganachery’s bustling kitchen." Weird But True, Episode 305 - "Photography"

"This year Carly and Charlie's work is the main attraction at an art gala! This year's gala focuses on photography, but the duo is not as skilled in this artform. They head to Berkeley to learn from one of the best – National Geographic photographer Anand Varma! Their idea to combine paper art with photography makes their creation the hit of the show!" prevnext

Coming 9/18 Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

India from Above (s1)

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Oil Spill of the Century

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9) prevnext

Disney+ Originals One Day At Disney, Episode 142 - "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian"

"Discover Walt Disney World Resort Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko's creative approach to animal care. From performing rhinoceros check-ups at Disney's Animal Kingdom Park to traveling abroad for environmental work with endangered gorillas, this animal lover is dedicated to ensuring the survival of our world’s most vulnerable species." Weird But True!, Episode 306 - "Trains"

"It's Crafty Camper Career Week, and Carly is so excited. All campers are paired with a professional in their respective field, and Carly's assignment is to shadow a train engineer. After her grandfather organizes a visit to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly becomes inspired to improve trains in the future." prevnext

Coming 9/25 Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1) prevnext