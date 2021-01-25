Everything New Coming to Disney+ in February

A new month means plays in the ongoing streaming wars, and Disney+ is prepared to levy some big blows with its February 2021 releases. With January coming to an end, the streaming service, which launched in November 2019, released its full list of titles set to be added next month, with the list of new additions sure to excite subscribers already impressed by the Disney+ streaming catalogue. After kicking off to massive fanfare in January, WandaVision, the streamer's series about the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, hopes to keep the momentum going throughout February with the debut of new weekly episodes. The streamer will also be treating subscribers to all five seasons of the original Muppet Show, which will be streaming exclusively on the Disney+ platform beginning in the middle of the month. February will also bring with it the debut of Flora and Ulysses, a film based on the Newbery Award-winning book about a young comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic who discovers a squirrel she rescued possesses unique superhero powers. Other releases include Myth: A Frozen Tale, Marvel's Behind the Mask, Cheaper by the Dozen, and several others. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month, and let us know which of the films, TV shows and specials you're looking forward to in the comments below.

Feb. 5 Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7) Disney+ Originals

WandaVision – Episode 5

“WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer." prevnext

Feb. 12 Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask Disney+ Originals

WandaVision – Episode 6

"WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer." Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch

"A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios." Episodes: Portraits: Patty Bonfilio, Director of Facility Operations : " No two days are the same for Patty Bonfilio. From hosting major events to outfitting offices to simply keeping the studio running, Patty is at the center of it all. As Pixar's Director of Facility Operations, she knows the inner workings of Pixar's campus and culture like no one else. Join her on a VIP tour of the grounds and all of its hidden gems."

: " No two days are the same for Patty Bonfilio. From hosting major events to outfitting offices to simply keeping the studio running, Patty is at the center of it all. As Pixar's Director of Facility Operations, she knows the inner workings of Pixar's campus and culture like no one else. Join her on a VIP tour of the grounds and all of its hidden gems." Portraits: Rachelle Federico, Production Assistant : "Rachelle Federico always dreamt of working at Pixar, even if it meant a complete career overhaul. As Production Assistant on Pixar's Soul, her hard work might not always be that glamorous, but she considers it an important and essential need in the creation of an animated film. Plus, she's loving every minute of it."

: "Rachelle Federico always dreamt of working at Pixar, even if it meant a complete career overhaul. As Production Assistant on Pixar's Soul, her hard work might not always be that glamorous, but she considers it an important and essential need in the creation of an animated film. Plus, she's loving every minute of it." Portraits: Barney Jones, Music Editor : "Barney Jones is a master of many musical instruments and styles. As a Music Editor, he uses these talents to help shape the storytelling and emotion of a Pixar film. During his free time, he uses these same talents to make Pixar just a little more magical and fun."

: "Barney Jones is a master of many musical instruments and styles. As a Music Editor, he uses these talents to help shape the storytelling and emotion of a Pixar film. During his free time, he uses these same talents to make Pixar just a little more magical and fun." Portraits: Cynthia Lusk, Director of International Production : "Director of International Production Cynthia Lusk takes us into the fascinating world of localization. From translations to graphics to even changes in animation, Cynthia and her team work to make sure that Pixar's films can connect and resonate to fans and families throughout the world."

: "Director of International Production Cynthia Lusk takes us into the fascinating world of localization. From translations to graphics to even changes in animation, Cynthia and her team work to make sure that Pixar's films can connect and resonate to fans and families throughout the world." Portraits: Marylou Jaso, Pastry Chef: "Marylou Jaso has the sweetest job at Pixar - literally. As Pixar's Pastry Chef, she spends each day creating the confections and sweet treats that delight, inspire, and help feed the studio's creativity." prevnext

Feb. 19 The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5) prevnext

Disney+ Originals

Flora & Ulysses, Premiere

"Disney's Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever." WandaVision – Epsiode 7

"WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer." prevnext

Feb. 26 Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala prevnext