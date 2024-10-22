Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2024

Disney+ is giving subscribers plenty of new TV series and films to add to their watch lists this November. Already the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, as well as Disney+ Originals, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in November 2024.

November at Disney+ will shine a light on some of music’s greats. The streamer will kick off the month with the Nov. 1 premiere of Music By John Williams, a new original documentary about the acclaimed film composer’s decades-long career that features new footage and interviews from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired. Later in the month, Disney+ will debut Beatles ’64, an all-new documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi that features newly restored behind-the-scenes footage.

Elsewhere in the month, the streamer will air new episodes of the original series Ayla & The Mirrors, as well as new live episodes of Dancing With the Stars Season 33. Disney+ will also premiere the new holiday title An Almost Christmas Story, marking the start of holiday-themed programming at the streamer.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in November.

Nov. 1

Music By John Williams – Premiere

His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history.

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

Nov. 2

Endurance

Nov. 6

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

Nov. 11

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)

Nov. 12

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Nov. 14

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Nov. 15

An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere

“An Almost Christmas Story” follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure as they journey back home to their parents.

Nov. 18

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

Nov. 19

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

Nov. 20

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Nov. 22

Out of My Mind – Premiere

Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

Nov. 25

Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

Nov. 26

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

Nov. 27

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Nov. 29

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Beatles ’64 – Premiere

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. This intimate film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage captured by David and Albert Maysles, restored in 4K. Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed, illuminate this singular cultural moment.

Nov. 30

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)