Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 21)

Spring is officially here, but despite warming temperatures, some may be tempted to stay inside thanks to the list of new arrivals to Netflix!

This weekend, the streamer is adding four new series and films to its streaming lineup, joining other additions made earlier in the week like The Residence and Twister: Caught in the Storm. All four of this weekend’s additions are Netflix originals.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Go!

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, March 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?”

Little Siberia

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, March 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The everyday life of the small village of Hurmevaara is shaken when a meteorite falls through the roof of a car one night. According to the town’s mayor, the meteorite is very valuable for the future of the slowly dying village. Joel, the village priest, and a veteran peacekeeper, ends up guarding the meteorite in an old museum before it is sent to London for a more detailed evaluation. But a precious meteorite gets a lot of attention… While Joel protects the meteorite from both amateur and professional criminals, he tries to unravel an even greater mystery surrounding his own life. Joel’s wife has recently revealed that she, finally, is pregnant. Great news, but unfortunately, Joel is unable to have children due to his war injury. He just hasn’t told his wife…”

Revelations

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, March 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Revelations follows a pastor who believes punishing the culprit behind a missing-person case is his divine mission, and a detective haunted by visions of her dead sister, each pursuing their own truths.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS (finale)

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 23

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Only a single title will leave Netflix this weekend, with The Machine exiting Sunday. But with a few days still left in the month, several more films and series aren’t safe.

Leaving 3/24/25

Oldboy

Leaving 3/25/25

No Escape

Leaving 3/27/25

Happy!: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/30/25

Godzilla vs. Kong

Mad Max: Fury Road

Leaving 3/31/25

The Windsors: Seasons 1-3

What was added this week?

Avail. 3/17/25

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1

Avail. 3/18/25

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

Avail. 3/19/25

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/20/25

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY