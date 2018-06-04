The month of June is bringing with it warmer weather, fresh air, and plenty of excuses from Netflix to stay indoors and bingewatch a new show.

June may mark the start of summer, but streaming giant Netflix is giving subscribers every reason to stay inside during the first weekend of the month, introducing a slew of new titles during the weekend beginning June 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With a number of options to keep the kiddos occupied, including a popular Disney classic, to a handful of documentaries for those seeking more information, and even a few action movies and original series, Netflix has a little bit of everything for everyone if spring showers are still threatening to make the weekend a washout.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



Assassination Games

First debuting in 2011, action film Assassination Games follows rival assassins who “join forces to dismantle a global drug cartel in league with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.”



Blue Jasmine

Starring Cate Blanchettt, Sally Hawkins, and Alec Baldwin, 2013’s Blue Jasmin tells the story of a “New York City homemaker in crisis who finds herself forced to live a more modest lifestyle.”



Busted! (Season Finale)

June brings with it the finale of South Korean Netflix original Busted!, a game show that “tackles different mysteries each episode” and features “seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?”

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Just a few weeks after parting ways with dozens of other Disney titles, the classic Disney’s 101 Dalmatians is coming to the streaming platform, which has a littler of Dalmatians “abducted by the minions of Cruella de Vil,” forcing their parents to go on an adventure to find them.



George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Bringing the holiday cheer a little earlier, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, a live-action adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s fantastical ballet, comes to the streaming platform on June 1.



He Named Me Malala

He Named Me Malala, originally released in 2015, tells the story of Mala Yousafazai, who after an attempted murder by the Taliban for speaking out on her beliefs of girl’s education, “emerges as a leading advocate for children’s rights and the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.”

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

The TV mini-series, available for streaming on June 1, presents mythologist Joseph Campbell’s “ideas about comparative mythology and the ongoing role of myth in human society.”



Just Friends

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, and Anna Farris, Just Friends tells the story of a man who “comes home for the holidays and reunites with a former crush he still has feelings for.”



Miracle

For sports fans, Miracle, telling the true story of “U.S. hockey coach Herb Brooks unites a motley crew of college athletes and turns them into a force to be reckoned with at the 1980 Winter Olympics,” will be available for streaming on June 1.

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



National Treasure

Nicolas Cage is making his way to Netflix with the addition of National Treasure, which follows modern treasure hunters as they “search for a chest of riches rumored to have been stashed away by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.”



Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

“A newly dumped teen finds himself attracted to a live wire who shares his taste in music when they meet during a night on the town in New York City,” in this 2008 romcom starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings.



November 13: Attack on Paris

In Netflix’s newest original, “Survivors and first responders share personal stories of anguish, kindness and bravery that unfolded amid the Paris terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.”

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



Outside In

“An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high school teacher,” in this 2018 Netflix-produced film.



Righteous Kill

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and 50 Cent, Righteous Kill sees “two detectives investigate a rash of vigilante killings linked to an old case, suggesting they might have put an innocent man behind bars.”



Rumor Has It

Premiering in 2005, this film follows the story of Sarah, who “travels to California for her sister’s wedding,” where she she hears a rumor that her family was the real-life inspiration for The Graduate.”

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



Singularity

Starring John Cusack, Julian Schaffner, Carmen Argenziano, Eileen Grubba, Jeannine Wacker, and Robert Koub, the 2017 film Singularity is set in the future year of 2020, where “a super-computer deems humans the greatest threat to the planet and attacks mankind. Sixty-years later, a teenage boy finds himself lost in a world run by machines when he meets a female survivor searching for the last human stronghold.”



Taking Lives

In Taking Lives, available for streaming June 1, “FBI profiler Illeana Scott is recruited to assist the police in their desperate search for a serial killer who assumes the identities of his victims.”



Terms and Conditions May Apply

The 2013 documentary Terms and Conditions May Apply “exposes what corporations and governments learn about people through Internet and cell phone usage, and what can be done about it…if anything.”

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1/18



The Boy

The Walking Dead‘s very own Lauren Cohan stars as a nanny who “is hired by a couple to look after their boy” in this 2016 film. “She’s shocked to learn that her charge is actually a doll that the couple treats like a human.”



The Covenant

The 2006 film The Covenant tells the story of four boys who “tap into the supernatural powers they inherited from their fathers, who escaped the Salem Witch Trials by forming a covenant of secrecy.”



The Departed

“To take down Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own men to infiltrate it, not realizing the syndicate has done the same thing.” The film, a Best Picture winner, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson.



The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

In this 2010 film, “King Edvard and Queen Paige fly to fictional Sangyoon for the arranged wedding of Princess Myra, who loves instead an humble boy. Eddie and Paige help, but they encounter problems and a royal elephant; still, though, true love prevails.”

Coming 6/3 – 6/3

Avail. 6/2/18:



The King’s Speech

Another Best Picture winner, The King’s Speech, released in 2010, tells the true story of King George IV and “his impromptu ascension to the throne and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch become worthy of it.”



Avail. 6/3/18:



The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)

A Netflix original the streams every Sunday, The Break with Michelle Wolf “blends sketches with live comedy and in-studio guests” as “Michelle Wolf unapologetically takes aim” at a number of topics.

What’s Leaving

While the start of June is bringing with it dozens of new titles, it also unfortunately means that Netflix is parting ways with dozens more.



Leaving 6/1/18:

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping



Leaving 6/2/18:

Shark Men: Season 3

What Was Added This Week

Joining this weekend’s additions are several additions that were made throughout the past week, meaning that Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of options for the newest bingewatch.



Avail. 5/29/18:

Disney·Pixar Coco



Avail. 5/30/18:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4



Avail. 5/31/18:

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern