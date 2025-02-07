Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 7)

Netflix’s streaming library is growing by seven titles this weekend! The new additions, some of the latest from the February 2025 content list, include an all-new Netflix sports series, Season 2 of Pokémon Horizons, and several exciting licensed titles, such as a new season of ABC’s The Conners and the Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana film Spencer.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

A DIFFERENT WORLD — Pictured: (back row, l-r) Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Lou Myers as Vernon GAines, Charnele Brown as Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese (front row) Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ronald ‘Ron’ Johnson, Cree Summer as Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “A group of students at a historically Black university struggle to make it through college.”

The Conners: Season 6

THE CONNERS – ABC’s “The Conners” stars Emma Kenney as Harris Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, and John Goodman as Dan Conner. (Disney/Justin Stephens)

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “In the wake of a family tragedy, the Conners brave new beginnings and daily struggles with humor, resilience and heart as life goes on in Lanford.”

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.”

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After traveling with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko, Roy and Dot decide to improve their knowledge as Trainers and learn more about their Pokémon pals.”

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

Spencer

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “During a three-day Christmas celebration, Princess Diana struggles to find her place in the royal family and make peace with her husband’s affair.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix is taking a break from giving titles the boot this weekend, but the streamer is gearing up to axe several series and films next week.

Leaving 2/11/25

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope’s Exorcist

Leaving 2/14/25

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy

Leaving 2/15/25

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/3/25

Bogotá: City of the Lost — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/4/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Avail. 2/5/25

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt — NETFLIX SERIES

Envious: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM

Prison Cell 211 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sintonia: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/6/25

Apple Cider Vinegar — NETFLIX SERIES

The Åre Murders — NETFLIX SERIES

Cassandra — NETFLIX SERIES

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES