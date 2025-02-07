Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 7)

Netflix’s streaming library is growing by seven titles this weekend! The new additions, some of the latest from the February 2025 content list, include an all-new Netflix sports series, Season 2 of Pokémon Horizons, and several exciting licensed titles, such as a new season of ABC’s The Conners and the Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana film Spencer.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
A Different World: Seasons 1-6
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: “A group of students at a historically Black university struggle to make it through college.”
The Conners: Season 6
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: “In the wake of a family tragedy, the Conners brave new beginnings and daily struggles with humor, resilience and heart as life goes on in Lanford.”
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Type: Netflix Sports Series
Synopsis: “Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.”
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “After traveling with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko, Roy and Dot decide to improve their knowledge as Trainers and learn more about their Pokémon pals.”
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.”
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)
Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.
Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.
In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?
Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”
Spencer
Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: “During a three-day Christmas celebration, Princess Diana struggles to find her place in the royal family and make peace with her husband’s affair.”
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Netflix is taking a break from giving titles the boot this weekend, but the streamer is gearing up to axe several series and films next week.
Leaving 2/11/25
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
The Pope’s Exorcist
Leaving 2/14/25
The Catcher Was a Spy
White Boy
Leaving 2/15/25
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
What was added this week?
Avail. 2/3/25
Bogotá: City of the Lost — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/4/25
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
Avail. 2/5/25
Alone Australia: Season 1
Celebrity Bear Hunt — NETFLIX SERIES
Envious: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grimsburg: Season 1
Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM
Prison Cell 211 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sintonia: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/6/25
Apple Cider Vinegar — NETFLIX SERIES
The Åre Murders — NETFLIX SERIES
Cassandra — NETFLIX SERIES
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES
Supreme Models: Limited Series
Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES