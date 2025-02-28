Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 28)

This weekend, Netflix is saying goodbye to February and hello to March with a wave of new content. Subscribers browsing the streaming library will be able to press play on 27 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, including everything from 50 First Dates to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Potato Lab, and more.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Aitana: Metamorphosis

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Aitana: Metamorphosis is the documentary series starring the international singer and star, which will provide exclusive and unprecedented access to her daily life. The documentary series will invite Aitana’s fans to get to know her as they have never seen her before, enjoying her greatest hits and navigating complicated bumps in a process of personal and professional growth and maturity as she continues to establish herself as one of the biggest stars of Spanish music.”

Squad 36

Photo Credit: Laurent Le Crabe/Netflix

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Paris, present day. Antoine Cerda, a senior police officer with the prestigious Investigation and Intervention Brigade is transferred to the Anti-Crime Brigade after being sanctioned by the General Inspectorate of the French National Police. He then turns his back on his former comrades and unit, led by the charismatic Sami Belkaïm. Thirteen months later, two officers from his old squad have been killed in less than 24 hours. When a third goes missing in mysterious circumstances, Antoine Cerda decides to carry out his own investigation. His inquiries will reveal an intense police rivalry and take him on a terrible downward spiral.”

The Potato Lab

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 1

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 2/28/25

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Avail. 3/1/25

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Leaving 2/28/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

The Angry Birds Movie

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Green Lantern

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

Oblivion

The Other Guys

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Without a Paddle

Leaving 3/1/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Free State of Jones

Green Lantern

In the Heart of the Sea

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Seven Years in Tibet

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Still Alice

The Angry Birds Movie

The Other Guys

Leaving 3/2/25

Ravenous

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/25/25

Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

Avail. 2/26/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/27/25

Demon City — NETFLIX FILM

Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES

Toxic Town — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrong Track — NETFLIX FILM