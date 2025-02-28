Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 28)

This weekend, Netflix is saying goodbye to February and hello to March with a wave of new content. Subscribers browsing the streaming library will be able to press play on 27 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, including everything from 50 First Dates to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Potato Lab, and more.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Aitana: Metamorphosis
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 28
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “Aitana: Metamorphosis is the documentary series starring the international singer and star, which will provide exclusive and unprecedented access to her daily life. The documentary series will invite Aitana’s fans to get to know her as they have never seen her before, enjoying her greatest hits and navigating complicated bumps in a process of personal and professional growth and maturity as she continues to establish herself as one of the biggest stars of Spanish music.”
Squad 36
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 28
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “Paris, present day. Antoine Cerda, a senior police officer with the prestigious Investigation and Intervention Brigade is transferred to the Anti-Crime Brigade after being sanctioned by the General Inspectorate of the French National Police. He then turns his back on his former comrades and unit, led by the charismatic Sami Belkaïm. Thirteen months later, two officers from his old squad have been killed in less than 24 hours. When a third goes missing in mysterious circumstances, Antoine Cerda decides to carry out his own investigation. His inquiries will reveal an intense police rivalry and take him on a terrible downward spiral.”
The Potato Lab
Premiere Date: Saturday, March 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.”
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)
Premiere Date: Saturday, March 1
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: “Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.”
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 2/28/25
Despicable Me 4
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Avail. 3/1/25
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Leaving 3/1/25
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Free State of Jones
Green Lantern
In the Heart of the Sea
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Seven Years in Tibet
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Still Alice
The Angry Birds Movie
The Other Guys
Leaving 3/2/25
Ravenous
What was added this week?
Avail. 2/25/25
Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
Really Love
Watcher
Avail. 2/26/25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
Miss Italia Mustn’t Die — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/27/25
Demon City — NETFLIX FILM
Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES
Toxic Town — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrong Track — NETFLIX FILM