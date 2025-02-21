Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 21)

Netflix’s streaming library continues to grow in February. After spending the past several weeks stocking everything from the Netflix original series Apple Cider Vinegar to all eight seasons of Home Improvement, the streamer is marking the final weekend of the month by bringing subscribers two more titles – new episodes of SAKAMOTO DAYS and The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Play video

Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix is only saying goodbye to a single title this weekend, with All Good Things set to exit Friday, but the streamer has dozens of other departures scheduled for later this month.

Leaving 2/24/25

U Turn

Leaving 2/25/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

The Angry Birds Movie

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Green Lantern

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

Oblivion

The Other Guys

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Without a Paddle

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/17/25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/18/25

Court of Gold — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 2/19/25

My Family — NETFLIX SERIES

To Catch a Killer

Avail. 2/20/25

Operation Finale

Zero Day — NETFLIX SERIES