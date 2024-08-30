Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 30)

It's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix! This weekend, the streamer will mark the change from August to September with a rush of new additions, with a total of 28 titles set to hit the streaming library, including Sonic the Hedgehog, a trio of Jaws films, The Expendables, and more, as well as some new Netflix originals. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A-List to Playlist' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Cho Jung-seok, an A-list actor with two decades of captivating audiences in film, series, and musical theater, embarks on an unprecedented adventure to transform into a singer-songwriter. This unscripted show, on Netflix, chronicles Cho's voyage into the music realm, supported by a constellation of industry stars and creative minds."

'Breathless' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike."

'The Deliverance' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power."

'(Un)lucky Sisters' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Jesi (20) and Ángela (25), two sisters who do not know each other, receive the news of their father's death, whom they barely knew. He has left them an apartment as the only inheritance in the exclusive neighborhood of Puerto Madero. The sisters, who suffer from material and emotional shortages, visit the apartment, wary of each other, and find three million euros hidden in a false wall. Together, they must decide what to do with that money and with their sisterly bond, which could change their lives forever."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

What's leaving this weekend? With the change of months comes a massive change to the Netflix streaming library. Not only will this weekend see dozens of new titles arrive, but also two dozen titles exit as Netflix makes room for the September 2024 arrivals. Leaving 8/31

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That's My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable