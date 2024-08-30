Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 30)
Four new Netflix originals debut this weekend alongside hit movies like 'The Expendables' and 'Jaws.'
It's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix! This weekend, the streamer will mark the change from August to September with a rush of new additions, with a total of 28 titles set to hit the streaming library, including Sonic the Hedgehog, a trio of Jaws films, The Expendables, and more, as well as some new Netflix originals.
'A-List to Playlist'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Cho Jung-seok, an A-list actor with two decades of captivating audiences in film, series, and musical theater, embarks on an unprecedented adventure to transform into a singer-songwriter. This unscripted show, on Netflix, chronicles Cho's voyage into the music realm, supported by a constellation of industry stars and creative minds."
'Breathless'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike."
'The Deliverance'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power."
'(Un)lucky Sisters'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Jesi (20) and Ángela (25), two sisters who do not know each other, receive the news of their father's death, whom they barely knew. He has left them an apartment as the only inheritance in the exclusive neighborhood of Puerto Madero. The sisters, who suffer from material and emotional shortages, visit the apartment, wary of each other, and find three million euros hidden in a false wall. Together, they must decide what to do with that money and with their sisterly bond, which could change their lives forever."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 9/1
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
BLUE GIANT
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
What's leaving this weekend?
With the change of months comes a massive change to the Netflix streaming library. Not only will this weekend see dozens of new titles arrive, but also two dozen titles exit as Netflix makes room for the September 2024 arrivals.
Leaving 8/31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That's My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/27
Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/28
Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/29
Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
