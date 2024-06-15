Clint Eastwood's New Movie 'Juror #2': Everything to Know

Three years after Clint Eastwood's last movie, the legendary director is gearing up for a new one very soon. It was reported in April 2023 that Eastwood was planning his last film ever, to be called Juror #2. The 94-year-old was spotted filming the movie that June, but filming had to pause not long after due to the strikes. Filming resumed in November 2023, and Variety reported last April that postproduction had wrapped. Insiders revealed that "Warner Bros. is thrilled by what it has seen."

If it isn't obvious by the title, Juror #2 will center on a murder trial juror who "realizes he may be at fault for the victim's death." The thriller stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular juror, Justin Kemp. Also starring in the film are Zoey Deutch, Toni Collette, Leslie Bibb, Chris Messina, Kiefer Sutherland, J.K. Simmons, Gabriel Basso, Amy Aquino, Cedric Yarbrough, KateLynn E. Newberry, and Chikako Fukuyama. Juror #2 is written by Jonathan A. Abrams.

Since filming only completed earlier this year, a trailer has yet to be released, as well as a set premiere date. While it seemed like there was hope for it to release later this year, that might be a bit hard due to the strikes. Warner Bros. hasn't revealed anything when it comes to the premiere date, but it shouldn't be long until more information is announced. With Juror #2 being Eastwood's final movie, and it has been three years since his last one, Cry Macho, the wait will surely be worth it.

There aren't really any more details about Juror #2, but as previously mentioned, more information will hopefully be released in the coming months, as well as a trailer. It's hard to predict when the film could release, but it's possible it may not come out until at least 2025. The film does sound pretty intriguing, and with it being a Clint Eastwood movie, you know it's going to be a good one. It will be sad knowing that it's his final film, but that further proves that it will definitely be one you won't want to miss. Juror #2 will be coming to a theater near you very soon because, just by going off the few details we already know, it will be a fun one.