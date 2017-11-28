Everything Coming to and Leaving Hulu in December

It’s hard to believe this, but December, the last month of 2017, starts at the end of this week. That means there will be a new wave of shows and movies coming to Hulu.

December ends with plenty of days off to kick back and enjoy some time with your family. You can check out classics like Titanic, Chicago, Rocky, Space Jam and The Silence of the Lambs. On second thought, watching The Silence of the Lambs with your kids is not a good idea.

On the TV side, the fifth season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will finally be added, along with the first season of FX’s acclaimed X-Men-related series Legion. Season four of TV Land’s Younger will also be available to stream.

Sadly, some classic movies are leaving Hulu on Dec. 31. Dances With Wolves, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Clueless, Rent and Total Recall are just a handful of movies leaving.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming and leaving Hulu in December.

Coming 12/1

East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu Original)

The History of Comedy: Complete Season 1 (CNN)

Inside Number 9: Complete Season 2 (BBCWW)

Tree Fu Tom: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (Sprout)

Trust Me: Complete Season 1 (StudioCanal)

The Wine Show: Complete Season 2 (Sky)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Bloodsport (1988)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Cheri (2009)

Chicago (2002)

Child’s Play (1988)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers’ Christmas) (2010)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Driftwood (2006)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex… (1972)

Evita (1996)

Extortion (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The Final Cut (2004)

First Kid (1996)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Hitch (2005)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall (2013)

In & Out (1997)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Jack (1996)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

L7 Pretend We’re Dead (2016)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

A Midsummer Night Sex Comedy (1982)

The Missing (2003)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

One from the Heart (1982)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

P2 (2007)

Penelope (2008)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Political Animals (2012)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Primal Fear (1996)

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)

Red Corner (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

S.F.W. (1995)

Sarafina! (1992)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Serpico (1973)

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (2014)

Silence (2016)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Space Jam (1996)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Stigmata (1999)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (1990)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Water Horse (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You (1999)

Without (2011)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (2012)

Coming 12/2-12/31

Available 12/2

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Available 12/3

Cop Land (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Available 12/4

Frontera (2014)

Superbad (2007)

Available 12/5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Iron Protector (2016)

Available 12/6

Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Killers (2015)

Available 12/8

Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Legion: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Legion of Brothers (2017)

Available 12/9

Dave Made a Maze (2017)

Available 12/11

Steven Universe: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Available 12/12

Younger: Complete Season 4 (TV Land)

Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform)

Foreman (2017)

Available 12/13

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)

Available 12/14

Bunheads: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

Available 12/15

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

The Crow (1994)

Everest (1998)

Kate and Leopold (2001)

The Limehouse Golem (2017)

Score (2016)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Available 12/16

The Next Step: Complete Season 5B (BBC)

Available 12/18

Graves: Complete Season 1 (Epix)

Made In Chelsea: Complete Seasons 1-13 (E4)

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season S1A (Cartoon Network)

Ragnarok (2013)

Available 12/19

Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform)

Available 12/20

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web (2017)

Available 12/21

Lemon (2017)

Available 12/22

Goat (2016)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Available 12/23

Clarence: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Banksy Does New York (2014)

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

Available 12/24

The Detour: Complete Season 2 (TBS)

Available 12/25

United Shades of America: Complete Season 2 (CNN)

The Hollow One (2015)

Available 12/28

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Literally Right before Aaron (2017)

Available 12/29

Gilbert (2017)

Rings (2017)

Available 12/30

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros (2017)

Available 12/31

Always Watching (2015)

Anarchy Parlor (2015)

Osiris Child: SFv1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2016)

Solace (2016)

Leaving 12/31

A View to Kill (1985)

Across the Great Divide (1976)

Alice (1990)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Clueless (1995)

Congo (1995)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Delta Farce (2007)

Die Another Day (2002)

Election (1999)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fierce People (2007)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (1985)

Ghoulies (1984)

Ghoulies II (1987)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Little Man (2006)

Love Finds You in Valentine (2016)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Mousehunt (1997)

Out of Time (2003)

P2 (2007)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Proof (2005)

The Quiet American (2002)

Rent (2005)

Road House (1989)

Shopgirl (2005)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Swingers (1996)

This Binary Universe (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Total Recall (1990)

Under Siege (1992)

Undisputed (2002)

Volver (2006)

Yellowbird (2014)