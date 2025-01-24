Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2025

Hulu has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers. As January draws to a close, the streamer is preparing to add dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals to its content catalogue in February 2025.
After kicking off the month on Feb. 1 with the arrival of dozens of popular films – Titanic, Kill Bill, Easy A, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Billy Madison, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, just to name a few – the streamer will bring back a few hit titles. The hit Canadian comedy Shoresy returns for its fourth season next month, while The Kardashians returns for Season 6.
February will also bring several brand new titles to the platform. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returns with A Thousand Blows, an all-new historical drama series about the all-female London crime syndicate the Forty Elephants. Meanwhile, Muslim Matchmaker, a new unscripted series from Smriti Mundhra, the creator of Indian Matchmaking, also premieres. Hulu will also grow its true crime library with three new docuseries – Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, and Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in February 2025.
Feb. 1
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)
Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1
MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)
Are We There Yet?
Are We There Yet? En Español
The Art of Self-Defense
Bend It Like Beckham
Billy Madison
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Date Movie
Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales!
Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure
Easy A
First Daughter
The Fortress
Fortress: Sniper’s Eye
GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Hope Floats
Isle Of Dogs
Jack And Jill
Just Married
Just My Luck
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Land of the Lost
The Last Song
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire (1987)
Mona Lisa Smile
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
The Mummy (2017)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Name Is Khan
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Nightride
No Strings Attached
Nomadland
The Notebook
Our Beautiful Black Hair
Say Anything
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Sleeping With The Enemy
The Switch
Taken
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Thank You For Smoking
There’s Something About Mary
Titanic
Total Recall
Touch Of Pink
Truth
27 Dresses
Ultraviolet
Wendy
What Happens In Vegas
What’s Love Got To Do With It
When A Man Loves A Woman
When In Rome
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Win Win
You Again
You’ve Got Mail
Feb. 3
New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4
Kill (2023)
Feb. 4
Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1
Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3
Warning (2021)
Feb. 5
My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere
In the Summers
Feb. 6
The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1
The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
Feb. 7
Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight
Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show
Beloved
Black Nativity
Brown Sugar
Fresh Kills
He Got Game
I Think I Love My Wife
Just Wright
Winner
Feb. 10
Another Round
The Atlanta Child Murders
Endings, Beginnings
Happy Valley
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
So Undercover
Feb. 11
Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1
Omni Loop
Rise of the Footsolider
Feb. 12
Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Pope’s Exorcist
Feb. 13
SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere
Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1
How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17
Feb. 14
Baggage Claim
The Fault In Our Stars
Great Expectations (1998)
Feb. 15
Cake Wars: Complete Season 6
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7
Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2
My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8
Feb. 16
The Night Before
Feb. 18
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1
Bad Genius
Feb. 20
Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B
The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1
Have You Seen My Son?
Feb. 21
Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere
Things Will Be Different
Feb. 24
Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples
Feb. 25
Ghostlight
Feb. 26
Shoresy: Complete Season 4
Big George Foreman
Feb. 27
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6
Feb. 28
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Finale (SUBBED)
Dead Money
Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
John Crist: I Got Questions
Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut
Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special
Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?