Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2025

Hulu has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers. As January draws to a close, the streamer is preparing to add dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals to its content catalogue in February 2025.

After kicking off the month on Feb. 1 with the arrival of dozens of popular films – Titanic, Kill Bill, Easy A, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Billy Madison, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, just to name a few – the streamer will bring back a few hit titles. The hit Canadian comedy Shoresy returns for its fourth season next month, while The Kardashians returns for Season 6.

February will also bring several brand new titles to the platform. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returns with A Thousand Blows, an all-new historical drama series about the all-female London crime syndicate the Forty Elephants. Meanwhile, Muslim Matchmaker, a new unscripted series from Smriti Mundhra, the creator of Indian Matchmaking, also premieres. Hulu will also grow its true crime library with three new docuseries – Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, and Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription.

Feb. 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? En Español

The Art of Self-Defense

Bend It Like Beckham

Billy Madison

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Date Movie

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales!

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure

Easy A

First Daughter

The Fortress

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hope Floats

Isle Of Dogs

Jack And Jill

Just Married

Just My Luck

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Land of the Lost

The Last Song

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name Is Khan

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nightride

No Strings Attached

Nomadland

The Notebook

Our Beautiful Black Hair

Say Anything

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Sleeping With The Enemy

The Switch

Taken

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Thank You For Smoking

There’s Something About Mary

Titanic

Total Recall

Touch Of Pink

Truth

27 Dresses

Ultraviolet

Wendy

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

When In Rome

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win

You Again

You’ve Got Mail

Feb. 3

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4

Kill (2023)

Feb. 4

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1

Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3

Warning (2021)

Feb. 5

My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere

In the Summers

Feb. 6

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

Feb. 7

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show

Beloved

Black Nativity

Brown Sugar

Fresh Kills

He Got Game

I Think I Love My Wife

Just Wright

Winner

Feb. 10

Another Round

The Atlanta Child Murders

Endings, Beginnings

Happy Valley

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

So Undercover

Feb. 11

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1

Omni Loop

Rise of the Footsolider

Feb. 12

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Pope’s Exorcist

Feb. 13

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere

Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1

How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17

Feb. 14

Baggage Claim

The Fault In Our Stars

Great Expectations (1998)

Feb. 15

Cake Wars: Complete Season 6

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8

Feb. 16

The Night Before

Feb. 18

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1

Bad Genius

Feb. 20

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1

Have You Seen My Son?

Feb. 21

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere

Things Will Be Different

Feb. 24

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples

Feb. 25

Ghostlight

Feb. 26

Shoresy: Complete Season 4

Big George Foreman

Feb. 27

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6

Feb. 28

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Finale (SUBBED)

Dead Money

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?

John Crist: I Got Questions

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?