Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2025

March is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu.

This week, the Disney-backed streamer released its monthly newsletter, revealing every movie, TV show, and special set to be added to its lineup in April 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Next month, Hulu will transport subscribers back to Gilead for the sixth and final season of its hit series The Handmaid’s Tale. The show, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, will kick off with a three-episode premiere on April 8, with new episodes dropping weekly after that leading into the series finale on May 27. A sequel series, The Testaments, is currently in development.

Elsewhere in the month, the streamer will premiere its new reality competition series Got to Get Out. Hosted by Simu Liu, the show follows reality TV royals – Spencer Pratt, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Val Chmerkovskiy, to name a few – and reality TV rookies as they live together under one roof in a race against time to steal $1 million from each other.

Other April highlights include hit films like Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums and Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, as well as FX’s Dying for Sex, Vanderpump Villa Season 2, and more.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in April 2025.

April 1

April 1

Arrival (2016)

Arrival En Espanol (2016)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

Black Swan (2010)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Concussion (2015)

Concussion En Espanol (2015)

Copycat (1995)

Enough Said (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)

Gifted (2017)

The Good Thief (2003)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

The History of the World Part I (1981)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar En Espanol (2014)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji En Espanol (1995)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol (1989)

Little Man (2006)

Little Man En Espanol (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Made in America (1993)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Oddity (2024)

Red Sparrow (2018)

The Revenant (2015)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Sexy Beast (2001)

Shark Tale (2004)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Superbad En Espanol (2007)

Tombstone (1993)

True Story (2015)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

Wall Street (1987)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

War of the Worlds (2005) (2005)

Widows (2018)

Wild (2014)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol (2013)

Year One (2009)

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

April 2

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B

April 3

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series

April 4

FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series

Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Classified (2024)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Rushmore (1999)

April 5

American Monster: Complete Season 3

Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2

I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2

The World According to Allee Willis (2024)

April 6

Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

April 8

The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere

Small Things Like These (2024)

April 9

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

April 10

Court Cam: Complete Season 7

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1

Ca$h (2010)

Hesher (2010)

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (2024)

Red Dog (2011)

So Undercover (2012)

Spun (2002)

April 11

Got to Get Out: Series Premiere

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

Magpie (2024)

April 12

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5

MythBusters: Complete Season 5

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4

April 15

Lake George (2024)

April 16

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2

Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3

April 17

The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere

Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Martin Short: Complete Season 1

The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead (2024)

April 18

The Order (2024)

April 19

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4

Disappeared: Complete Season 6

Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3

Moonshiners: Complete Season 13

April 21

Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series

No Hard Feelings (2023)

No Hard Feelings En Espanol (2023)

April 22

In a Violent Nature (2024)

April 24

Airline Wars: Complete Season 1

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1

Tiny House World: Complete Season 1

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

April 25

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere

Azrael (2024)

April 26

Chopped: Complete Season 60

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9

House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

April 29

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)