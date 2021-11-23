Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

December will be a big month on HBO Max, with the last round of streaming movie premieres and a huge selection of new original content. It will also be a great resource for streaming Christmas classics and other holiday staples. Scroll down for a list of highlights as well as the complete schedule.
HBO Max carries titles under the WarnerMedia umbrella, including Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Looney Tunes and more. All of them are gearing up for the holidays and for the new year, whether fans are ready or not. There are some big season premieres coming but some major season finales to make note of as well, including the hit drama Succession and comedy Insecure.
With families gathering for the first time in a while, HBO Max will be essential to holiday streaming selections everyone can agree on. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the service in December of 2021.
Dec. 22 – 31
Dec. 22
After the Sunset
The Matrix Resurrections – Movie Premiere
Dec. 23
40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada) – Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners – Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad (2021)
Dec. 24
Black Jesus
Dec. 26
Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11 Finale
Insecure – Season 5 Finale
Dec. 30
Young Justice – Season 4 Part A Finale
Dec. 31
How to With John Wilson – Season 2 Finale
Dec. 15 – 21
Dec. 15
Ron’s Gone Wrong
What’s New Scooby-Doo?
Dec. 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy – Comedy Special Premiere
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) – Documentary Premiere
The Cut (O Grande Look) – Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike – Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies – Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss – Documentary Premiere
Station Eleven – Season 1 Premiere
Dec. 17
A Forbidden Orange – Movie Premiere
Dec. 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
Dec. 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – Season Finale
Dec. 9 – 14
Dec. 9
A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) – Season 1 Premiere
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night – Documentary Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island – Season 5 Premiere
Dec. 10
Dafne and the Rest (Todo lo Otro) – Season 1 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl – Season 2
Dec. 12
Succession – Season 3 Finale
Dec. 14
The Murder at Starved Rock – Docuseries Premiere
Dec. 2-7
Dec. 2
Gossip Girl – Season 1 Finale
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G – Documentary Premiere
Odo – Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta) – Season 2 Premiere
Santa Inc. – Season 1 Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Dec. 4
The Last O.G. – Seasons 1 – 3
At the Ready
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green – Stand-up Special Premiere
Dec. 5
Kamikaze – Season Finale
Dec. 6
The Forever Prison – Documentary Premiere
Landscapers – Series Premiere
Dec. 7
The Slow Hustle – Documentary Premiere
Dec. 1
12 Strong
20 Feet from Stardom
Adrienne
A Perfect Murder
All I See Is You
All Rise – Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man
Blade II
Bolero
Breakdown
Changing Lanes
Chicago
Cloud Atlas
Control Room
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Days of Thunder
Dragged Across Concrete
Enough Said
Finding Jesus: Fath, Fact, Forgery
Frontera
The Good Doctor
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Interview with the Vampire
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
The Italian Job
Jack theGiant Slayer
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
The Lawnmower Man
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace
Limbo
Little Monsters
The Mask
Max Steel
Miss Congeniality
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms
The Muppets Take Manhattan
No Country For Old Men
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Pulse
R.I.P.D.
Rubber
Runner Runner
Se7en
Shark Night 3D
Surrogates
Troll Hunter
The Truman Show
Two For The Money
Two Lovers
Viva
War On Everyone
The Wedding Singer
The Wolfpack
World’s Greatest Dad
The Wrecking Crew!
XXX
TV Premieres
New TV series are joining HBO Max this month as well, starting with the new limited series Landscapers on Monday, Dec. 6. It tells the story of a seemingly ordinary couple caught up in a murder investigation. After that comes the premiere of the reality competition series Finding Magic Mike and the limited series drama Station Eleven, both on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Finally, on Thursday, Dec. 23 HBO Max will have the premiere of Beforeigners Season 2. Read on for the full list of titles hitting HBO Max this month organized by date.
Ron’s Gone Wrong Premiere
HBO Max is also hosting the streaming premiere of the animated sci-fi comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong, which debuted back in October. The movie has received generally positive reviews, and this will be the chance for a much wider audience to check it out for themselves. It hits HBO Max on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The Matrix Resurrections Premiere
The last big movie premiere to hit HBO Max at the same time it hits theaters is The Matrix Resurrections, premiering on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The revival of this acclaimed franchise comes from original co-creator and co-director Lana Wachowski, with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss joined by newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.