Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

December will be a big month on HBO Max, with the last round of streaming movie premieres and a huge selection of new original content. It will also be a great resource for streaming Christmas classics and other holiday staples. Scroll down for a list of highlights as well as the complete schedule.

HBO Max carries titles under the WarnerMedia umbrella, including Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Looney Tunes and more. All of them are gearing up for the holidays and for the new year, whether fans are ready or not. There are some big season premieres coming but some major season finales to make note of as well, including the hit drama Succession and comedy Insecure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With families gathering for the first time in a while, HBO Max will be essential to holiday streaming selections everyone can agree on. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the service in December of 2021.

Dec. 22 – 31

Dec. 22

After the Sunset

The Matrix Resurrections – Movie Premiere

Dec. 23

40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada) – Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners – Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Dec. 24

Black Jesus

Dec. 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11 Finale

Insecure – Season 5 Finale

Dec. 30

Young Justice – Season 4 Part A Finale

Dec. 31

How to With John Wilson – Season 2 Finale

Dec. 15 – 21

Dec. 15

Ron’s Gone Wrong

What’s New Scooby-Doo?

Dec. 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy – Comedy Special Premiere

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) – Documentary Premiere

The Cut (O Grande Look) – Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike – Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies – Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss – Documentary Premiere

Station Eleven – Season 1 Premiere

Dec. 17

A Forbidden Orange – Movie Premiere

Dec. 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

Dec. 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – Season Finale

Dec. 9 – 14





Dec. 9

A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) – Season 1 Premiere

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night – Documentary Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island – Season 5 Premiere

Dec. 10

Dafne and the Rest (Todo lo Otro) – Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl – Season 2

Dec. 12

Succession – Season 3 Finale

Dec. 14

The Murder at Starved Rock – Docuseries Premiere

Dec. 2-7

Dec. 2

Gossip Girl – Season 1 Finale

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G – Documentary Premiere

Odo – Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta) – Season 2 Premiere

Santa Inc. – Season 1 Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Dec. 4

The Last O.G. – Seasons 1 – 3

At the Ready

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green – Stand-up Special Premiere

Dec. 5

Kamikaze – Season Finale

Dec. 6

The Forever Prison – Documentary Premiere

Landscapers – Series Premiere

Dec. 7

The Slow Hustle – Documentary Premiere

Dec. 1





12 Strong

20 Feet from Stardom

Adrienne

A Perfect Murder

All I See Is You

All Rise – Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man

Blade II

Bolero

Breakdown

Changing Lanes

Chicago

Cloud Atlas

Control Room

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Days of Thunder

Dragged Across Concrete

Enough Said

Finding Jesus: Fath, Fact, Forgery

Frontera

The Good Doctor

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Interview with the Vampire

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The Italian Job

Jack theGiant Slayer

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

The Lawnmower Man

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace

Limbo

Little Monsters

The Mask

Max Steel

Miss Congeniality

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms

The Muppets Take Manhattan

No Country For Old Men

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Pulse

R.I.P.D.

Rubber

Runner Runner

Se7en

Shark Night 3D

Surrogates

Troll Hunter

The Truman Show

Two For The Money

Two Lovers

Viva

War On Everyone

The Wedding Singer

The Wolfpack

World’s Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew!

XXX

TV Premieres

New TV series are joining HBO Max this month as well, starting with the new limited series Landscapers on Monday, Dec. 6. It tells the story of a seemingly ordinary couple caught up in a murder investigation. After that comes the premiere of the reality competition series Finding Magic Mike and the limited series drama Station Eleven, both on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Finally, on Thursday, Dec. 23 HBO Max will have the premiere of Beforeigners Season 2. Read on for the full list of titles hitting HBO Max this month organized by date.

Ron’s Gone Wrong Premiere

HBO Max is also hosting the streaming premiere of the animated sci-fi comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong, which debuted back in October. The movie has received generally positive reviews, and this will be the chance for a much wider audience to check it out for themselves. It hits HBO Max on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Matrix Resurrections Premiere

The last big movie premiere to hit HBO Max at the same time it hits theaters is The Matrix Resurrections, premiering on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The revival of this acclaimed franchise comes from original co-creator and co-director Lana Wachowski, with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss joined by newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.