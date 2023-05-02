Everything Coming to Showtime in May 2023
The Showtime schedule for May 2023 is here! Following a brief break, Yellowjackets will continue its second season on May 6, with Showtime also set to stock tons of other new additions. Next month, Showtime subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Season 4 of Vice to the series finale of Waco: The Aftermath, as well as the premiere of the new Showtime original series Ghosts of Beirut. Meanwhile, ahead of the third installment in the X horror franchise, Ti West and A24's cult-classic slasher Pearl is heading to Showtime this month.
In order to catch these awesome titles and more, you will need a Showtime subscription. You can sign up for a monthly subscription ($10.99 per month) or an annual subscription ($99 per year) by clicking here. Showtime is also available as a bundled option with Paramount+, dubbed Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The bundle gives subscribers access to all content in both streaming service's libraries. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Showtime in May 2023.
Showtime Originals - 'Vice' Season 4
Premiere Date: Sunday, May 7
Synopsis: "Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights, and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team this season includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, Ben C. Solomon, Vegas Tenold, Alyza Enriquez, Seb Walker and Suroosh Alvi. The Emmy® nominated series returns with a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, including: Paola Ramos investigates the newest form of methamphetamine called P2P, or "super meth," and its devastating effect on the country's homelessness and mental health crises; Hind Hassan reports on-the-ground from embattled Idlib, where this year's devastating earthquake left this Syrian city reeling; and Krishna Andavolu explores the recent groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, including highly convincing chatbots, to breakdown the revolutionary advantages and potential pitfalls of the technology."
Showtime Originals - 'Ghosts of Beirut' Limited Series Premiere
Premiere Date: Friday, May 19
Synopsis: "GHOSTS OF BEIRUT reveals the origins of 21-year-old Imad Mughniyeh (also known as "The Ghost") who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh's origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world's most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East."
Showtime Originals - 'Waco: The Aftermath' Series Finale
Premiere Date: Friday, May 12
Synopsis: "WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6."
Showtime Originals - 'Couples Therapy' Season 3 Finale
Premiere Date: Friday, May 26
Synopsis: "COUPLES THERAPY, which received nominations from the International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards and the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in 2022, brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. The second part of season three concludes as four captivating new couples wrestling with the confines of long-term relationships reach their make-up or break-up points: two ex-Mormons struggle with betrayals past and present, a young Palestinian woman desperately tries to adjust to her partners' demand for polyamory, a husband's sexual frustration feeds his wife's insecurities and Dr. Guralnik meets a therapeutic challenge in a man who refuses to face the damage caused by his infidelities."
Showtime Originals - 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Finale
Premiere Date: Friday, May 26
Synopsis: "Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."
Movies
May 1
About Adam
About Last Night
Bad News Bears
Big Night
Blown Away
Blue Collar
Bringing Out the Dead
Caught in the Crossfire
Celebrity
Citizen Ruth
Coach Carter
Congo
Dances with Wolves
Days of Thunder
Desperately Seeking Susan
Domestic Disturbance
Down to You
Duplex
Erin's Guide to Kissing Girls
eXistenZ
Fairytale: A True Story
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Gangs of New York
Get Over It
Good Mourning
House of Sand and Fog
Hugo
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Joy of Sex
Like Crazy
Little Darlings
Mother
My Left Foot
Orca
Poppy
Primal Fear
Se7en
Seabiscuit
Serendipity
Shall We Dance?
She's All That
The Bad News Bears
The Bad News Bears Go to Japan
The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training
The Friends of Eddie Coyle
The Italian Job
The Jerk
The Lookout
The Mighty Quinn
The Parallax View
The Running Man
The Talented Mr. Ripley
War Games
Wild Bill
May 6
Sicko
May 11
The Fabelmans
May 16
Pearl
May 25
American Cherry
May Streaming Collections
Celebrating AAPI Talent: Boy, Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Columbus, Driveways, Erin's Guide to Kissing Girls, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Inbetween Girl, Marvelous and the Black Hole, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Mr. Malcom's List, Ms. Purple, New York Ninja, Paradise Hills, Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom, Queen of the Morning Calm, Snowpiercer, Songs My Brother Taught Me, The Kingmaker, The Last Manhunt
Many Sides of Motherhood: 5-25-77, 20th Century Woman, Citizen Ruth, Columbus, Ema, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ida Red, Lady Bird, Madeline's Madeline, Marvelous and the Black Hole, Mother, Mother of George, Queen of the Morning Calm, Signature Move, Tamm's Always Dying, The Florida Project, The Guilt Tripprev