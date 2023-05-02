The Showtime schedule for May 2023 is here! Following a brief break, Yellowjackets will continue its second season on May 6, with Showtime also set to stock tons of other new additions. Next month, Showtime subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Season 4 of Vice to the series finale of Waco: The Aftermath, as well as the premiere of the new Showtime original series Ghosts of Beirut. Meanwhile, ahead of the third installment in the X horror franchise, Ti West and A24's cult-classic slasher Pearl is heading to Showtime this month. In order to catch these awesome titles and more, you will need a Showtime subscription. You can sign up for a monthly subscription ($10.99 per month) or an annual subscription ($99 per year) by clicking here. Showtime is also available as a bundled option with Paramount+, dubbed Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The bundle gives subscribers access to all content in both streaming service's libraries. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Showtime in May 2023.

Showtime Originals - 'Vice' Season 4 (Photo: Ibrahim Balkhy/VICE News/SHOWTIME) Premiere Date: Sunday, May 7

Synopsis: "Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights, and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team this season includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, Ben C. Solomon, Vegas Tenold, Alyza Enriquez, Seb Walker and Suroosh Alvi. The Emmy® nominated series returns with a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, including: Paola Ramos investigates the newest form of methamphetamine called P2P, or "super meth," and its devastating effect on the country's homelessness and mental health crises; Hind Hassan reports on-the-ground from embattled Idlib, where this year's devastating earthquake left this Syrian city reeling; and Krishna Andavolu explores the recent groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, including highly convincing chatbots, to breakdown the revolutionary advantages and potential pitfalls of the technology." prevnext

Showtime Originals - 'Ghosts of Beirut' Limited Series Premiere Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Synopsis: "GHOSTS OF BEIRUT reveals the origins of 21-year-old Imad Mughniyeh (also known as "The Ghost") who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh's origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world's most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East."

prevnext

Showtime Originals - 'Waco: The Aftermath' Series Finale Premiere Date: Friday, May 12

Synopsis: "WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6." prevnext

Showtime Originals - 'Couples Therapy' Season 3 Finale Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Synopsis: "COUPLES THERAPY, which received nominations from the International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards and the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in 2022, brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. The second part of season three concludes as four captivating new couples wrestling with the confines of long-term relationships reach their make-up or break-up points: two ex-Mormons struggle with betrayals past and present, a young Palestinian woman desperately tries to adjust to her partners' demand for polyamory, a husband's sexual frustration feeds his wife's insecurities and Dr. Guralnik meets a therapeutic challenge in a man who refuses to face the damage caused by his infidelities." prevnext

Showtime Originals - 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Finale Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Synopsis: "Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over." prevnext

Movies May 1

About Adam

About Last Night

Bad News Bears

Big Night

Blown Away

Blue Collar

Bringing Out the Dead

Caught in the Crossfire

Celebrity

Citizen Ruth

Coach Carter

Congo

Dances with Wolves

Days of Thunder

Desperately Seeking Susan

Domestic Disturbance

Down to You

Duplex

Erin's Guide to Kissing Girls

eXistenZ

Fairytale: A True Story

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Gangs of New York

Get Over It

Good Mourning

House of Sand and Fog

Hugo

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Joy of Sex

Like Crazy

Little Darlings

Mother

My Left Foot

Orca

Poppy

Primal Fear

Se7en

Seabiscuit

Serendipity

Shall We Dance?

She's All That

The Bad News Bears

The Bad News Bears Go to Japan

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training

The Friends of Eddie Coyle

The Italian Job

The Jerk

The Lookout

The Mighty Quinn

The Parallax View

The Running Man

The Talented Mr. Ripley

War Games

Wild Bill May 6

Sicko May 11

The Fabelmans May 16

Pearl May 25

American Cherry prevnext