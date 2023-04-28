'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Why There Isn't a New Episode This Week and When Will Season 2, Episode 6 Air?

Fans hoping to catch up with the Yellowjackets will unfortunately have to wait. Although new episodes of the hit Showtime original series have been airing weekly since Season 2's debut last month, Showtime is not airing a new episode of Yellowjackets Season 2 this week. Episodes typically drop on the streaming service each Friday before debuting on the network on Sundays, but no episode will air on April 28 or April 30, with Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 6, "Qui," not set to air until next month.

Showtime confirmed the scheduling break in a press release, though the network did not provide a reason for the hiatus. Given that Season 2 consists of nine episodes and we're already five episodes in, it seems that this is just a typical mid-season break. The break will only last a week, with Episode 6 set to debut on the Showtime streaming service and on demand on Friday, May 5 followed by its network debut on Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

"In the upcoming sixth episode of the season, titled 'Qui,' the Yellowjackets, trapped inside on a snow day, revisit the highlights, humiliations and traumas of 'Health Class,'" an official synopsis for the episode reads. "Taissa and Vanessa help each other kindly rewind, Misty explores joining a classic Cosmic American tribute band, Lisa helps Natalie carp the day, and Shauna gets a pop quiz on her cookie-reading assignment.

Thankfully, this will be the first and only break in the season, which is set to air new episodes weekly from May 5 (May 7 on-air) through the finale on May 26 (May 28 on-air). Season 2, Episode 7, "Burial," will debut on the streaming service on May 12 and then on the network on May 14. "It Chooses," the season's eighth episode, is scheduled to release on the streaming app and on demand on May 19 and then on the network on May 21. The season will then conclude with the Season 2 finale, "Storytelling" on May 26 on streaming and on demand and May 28 on-air.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets chronicles the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who find themselves fighting for survival in the remote northern wilderness after their plane crashes. More than two decades later, in the present-day timeline, the surviving members of the crash and the events that unfolded after continue to deal with the tragedy and learn that the past can still shape the present. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nèlisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Ella Purnell, Courtney Eaton, and more.