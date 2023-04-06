Pop Star and 'The Crown' Alum Join Cast of 'X' Sequel 'MaXXXine'

A beloved pop star and a star from Netflix's The Crown have joined the cast of Ti West's s Mia Goth-led A24 horror pic MaXXXine, the third film in the X horror series. A24 announced Wednesday that both Halsey and Elizabeth Debicki have joined the cast of the upcoming horror film. Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon also set to star alongside Goth, who will return to the role of Maxine Minx.

Produced by West, Goth, Jacob Jaffke Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, with West also writing and directing, MaXXXine will take place after the events of X and follow Goth's character as she continues chasing fame in 1980s Los Angeles after she was the sole survivor in the original film. According to sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, the film "will deal with the dangerous world of underground filmmaking. Character details are being kept secret, but what is known does point the way." Esposito will star as an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, with Debicki set to take on the role a film director. Monaghan and Canavale, meanwhile, will reportedly appear as LAPD detectives while Bacon portrays a private detective. Other character details have not been shared at this time.

MaXXXine is the third installment of the X franchise, which launched with X in 2022. Set in the 1970s and starring Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi, the movie follows a group of filmmakers as they set out to make a porno on a farmhouse only too find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives. Goth starred in the film as both Maxine as well as the much older Pearl, a role she returned to in the prequel film Pearl, which was released in 2022 and, set in 1918, served as an origin story for the latter villain character.

Although both X and Pearl were considered to be low-budget films, they were massive hits, grossing a combined $25 million at the box office. Both films are also critically acclaimed, with X holding a 94% critics score and 75% audience score and Pearl a 92% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. MaXXXine does not yet have a premeire date.

The upcoming sequel film will mark Halsey's latest foray into film. The singer previously wrote and starred in the hourlong, R-rated concept film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was released in 2021 to accompany the singer's album of the same name. She also stars in the Tony Tost-directed Western film Americana, which premiered at SXSW in March. Debicki, meanwhile, is no stranger to acting. The actress appeared as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's hit historical drama The Crown. She is expected to reprise the role in the show's sixth and final season.