Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2024

March is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Prime Video streaming library. As Amazon's streaming service closes out February with a few final additions, including Red Queen and Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, Prime Video has released the full list of TV series, movies, and originals debuting in its content catalogue next month.

Prime Video's biggest March addition will be the Amazon MGM Studios Original film Road House, a remake the cult-classic 1989 film of the same name starring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC legend Conor McGregor. The film is set to debut on the streaming library on March 21, with the original film joining the lineup on March 1. Next month will also see the return of series like Invincible and American Rust: Broken Justice, with Prime also adding recent releases like Five Nights at Freddy's, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Marlowe, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Meanwhile, sports fans will be able to stream everything from NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). Other additions include a trio of Bring It On movies, Friday Night Lights (2004), and The Brady Bunch Movie (1995).

