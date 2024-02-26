Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2024
Plenty of new titles are joining Prime Video in March 2024, including the anticipated Jake Gyllenhaal and Connor McGregor-starring 'Road House' remake.
March is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Prime Video streaming library. As Amazon's streaming service closes out February with a few final additions, including Red Queen and Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, Prime Video has released the full list of TV series, movies, and originals debuting in its content catalogue next month.
Prime Video's biggest March addition will be the Amazon MGM Studios Original film Road House, a remake the cult-classic 1989 film of the same name starring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC legend Conor McGregor. The film is set to debut on the streaming library on March 21, with the original film joining the lineup on March 1. Next month will also see the return of series like Invincible and American Rust: Broken Justice, with Prime also adding recent releases like Five Nights at Freddy's, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Marlowe, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Meanwhile, sports fans will be able to stream everything from NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). Other additions include a trio of Bring It On movies, Friday Night Lights (2004), and The Brady Bunch Movie (1995).
March 1
Lyla in the Loop S1 (2024)
A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
Angela's Ashes (2000)
At First Sight (1999)
Back to School (1986)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Blackfish (2013)
Bring It On (2000)
Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
Bull Durham (1988)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Catwoman (2004)
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
Duel at Diablo (1966)
Field of Dreams (1989)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Gone Baby Gone (2007)
Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)
How High (2001)
How High 2 (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Saw the Devil (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Land of the Lost (2009)
Lawman (1971)
Lions for Lambs (2007)
Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition (2007)
RBG (2018)
Return to Me (2000)
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Rob Roy (1995)
Running Scared (1986)
Safe House (2012)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
Super 8 (2011)
Take Shelter (2011)
The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Break-Up (2006)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
The Great Escape (1963)
The Last Waltz (1978)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Madness of King George (1994)
The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Warriors (1979)
This Is The End (2013)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Waterworld (1995)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
March 3 - March 10
March 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
March 5
Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)
March 7
Divergent (2014)
Marlowe (2023)
Ricky Stanicky (2024)
March 11 - March 20
March 12
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)
March 14
Invincible S2, Part 2 (2024)
Frida (2024)
March 15
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
March 17
The Captive (2014)
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)
March 19
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (2024)
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
March 21 - March 31
March 21
Road House (2024)
March 23
Wrath of Man (2021)
March 26
Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
March 28
American Rust: Broken Justice (2024)
The Baxters (2024)
HOPE ON THE STREET (2024)
March 29
The Imitation Game (2014)
March 30
Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)
March 31
Battle Royale (2001)