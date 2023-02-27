Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2023

March is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Prime Video streaming library next month! After stocking a long list of new additions throughout February, Amazon's Prime Video has unveiled its full March 2023 content lineup, promising dozens of new options to binge.

Next month, Prime Video subscribers will be able to press play one everything from the Oscar-nominated film Top Gun: Maverick to The Power, a new sci-fi thriller based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name. Other additions include Pulp Fiction, The Manchurian Candidate, and Jackass Forever. The new month will also bring with it plenty of Amazon original series, including Daisy Jones & The Six. The limited series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reids' novel of the same name and chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional band in the '70s. It stars Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright.

This March, Prime Video will also be celebrating Tolkein Reading Day. On March 25, subscribers can join the more than 100 million other viewers worldwide who have binged The Rings of Power Season 1. The series, which debuted in September 2022, is set thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and depicts the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in March.