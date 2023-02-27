Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2023
March is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Prime Video streaming library next month! After stocking a long list of new additions throughout February, Amazon's Prime Video has unveiled its full March 2023 content lineup, promising dozens of new options to binge.
Next month, Prime Video subscribers will be able to press play one everything from the Oscar-nominated film Top Gun: Maverick to The Power, a new sci-fi thriller based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name. Other additions include Pulp Fiction, The Manchurian Candidate, and Jackass Forever. The new month will also bring with it plenty of Amazon original series, including Daisy Jones & The Six. The limited series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reids' novel of the same name and chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional band in the '70s. It stars Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright.
This March, Prime Video will also be celebrating Tolkein Reading Day. On March 25, subscribers can join the more than 100 million other viewers worldwide who have binged The Rings of Power Season 1. The series, which debuted in September 2022, is set thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and depicts the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in March.
March 1 - March 3
March 1
Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Akeelah and The Bee (2006)
American Gangster (2007)
Barbershop (2002)
Barefoot in the Park (1967)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Big Daddy (1999)
Capote (2006)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Cloverfield (2008)
Contraband (2012)
Courageous (2011)
Creed (2015)
Creed II (2018)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Detroit (2017)
Duck Soup (1933)
Elizabeth (1999)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Eye for an Eye (1996)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Imagine That (2009)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)
Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)
Lost in Translation (2003)
Margin Call (2011)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)
Nerve (2016)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
RBG (2018)
Red River (1948)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Sahara (2005)
Scent of a Woman (1993)
Shine A Light (2008)
Sterile Cuckoo (1969)
Street Smart (1987)
Super 8 (2011)
The Apartment (1960)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Defiant Ones (1958)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
The Hunted (2003)
The Hunter (1980)
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
The Machinist (2004)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)
The Presidio (1988)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
Unlocked (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Vanity Fair (2004)
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)
VeggieTales: Noah's Ark (2017)
VeggieTales: 'Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)
Witness For the Protection (1958)
Your Highness (2011)
March 3
Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)
March 6 - March 10
March 6
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
March 7
Secret Headquarters (2022)
The Silent Twins (2022)
The Visitor (2022)
March 10
Jackass Forever (2022)
This Is Christmas (2022)
March 11 - March 14
March 11
La Guzman S1 (2019)
March 12
Men, Women & Children (2014)
March 14
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
March 17 - March 24
March 17
Angel Flight (2023)
Class of '07 (2023)
Dom (2023)
Swarm (2023)
Boy and the World (2014)
March 21
Nope (2022)
March 22
Sanandresito (2012)
March 24
Reggie (2023)
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
March 28 - March 31
March 28
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
March 29
American Renegades (2018)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
March 31
The Power (2023)
Boss S1-2 (2011)
But I'm a Cheerleader (2000)
Enemies Closer (2014)
Siberia (2021)
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Zeros and Ones (2021)