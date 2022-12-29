Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2023
As another year closes on the calendar, Amazon's Prime Video content catalog is about to get a little bigger. Following a massive year of new content, including A League of Their Own and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streamer is getting ready to for a solid start to a new year with the additions of dozens of new titles in January 2023.
Among the new titles headed to the Prime Video library is the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel-starring romcom film Shotgun Wedding, from director Jason Moore. Described as an "adrenaline-fueled adventure," the movie follows couple Darcy and Tom as they invite their families for a destination wedding, only for their wedding to be put on hold when the entire wedding party gets taken hostage. January will also see the return of CIA officer Jack Ryan, who will be racing against the clock to stop a global catastrophe in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3. Also arriving next month is Hunters Season 3, starring Al Pacino and produced by Jordan Peele, and Season 2 of the animated fantasy series The Legend of Vox Machina.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes.
Jan. 1
Dharma & Greg S1-5 (1997)
Invader Zim (2002)
Nella the Princess Knight (2017)
Shimmer and Shine (2015)
12 O'Clock High S1-3 (1964)
Welcome to Flatch (2022)
50/50 (2011)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
After Earth (2013)
Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
Ali (2001)
Antwone Fisher (2003)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Baby Boy (2001)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Black Dynamite (1980)
Blankman (1994)
Blue Chips (1994)
Breakdown (1997)
Breakin' All The Rules (2004)
Broken City (2013)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Clue (2011)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Downsizing (2017)
El Dorado (1967)
El Mariachi (1993)
Election (1999)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Forces Of Nature (1999)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gamer (2009)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Guess Who (2005)
Harold and Maude (1971)
Higher Learning (1995)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In My Country (2005)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
Juliet, Naked (2018)
Just Wright (2010)
Love the Coopers (2017)
Mad Love (2002)
Mean Creek (2004)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
Mo' Money (1992)
Money Train (1995)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Muscle Shoals (2013)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Paycheck (2003)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Private Parts (1997)
Rec (2007)
Rec 2 (2009)
Rec 3: Genesis (2012)
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
School Daze (1988)
Serpico (1973)
She Hate Me (2004)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
Tangerine (2015)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding (2013)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Butler (2013)
The Devil's Backbone (2001)
The Duchess (2008)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
The Gospel According To Andre (2018)
The Love Guru (2008)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Running Man (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
The Two Jakes (1990)
Three Can Play That Game (2007)
To Sir, With Love (1967)
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)
Witness (1985)
You Got Served (2004)
Jan. 3 - Jan. 10
Jan. 3
Endeavour S8 (2022)
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. (2022)
Jan. 6
Cosmic Love France (2023)
The Rig (2023)
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Jan. 8
The Winter Palace (2022)
Jan. 10
Snitch (2013)
Jan. 13 - Jan. 17
Jan.13
Hunters S2 (2023)
The Test S2 (2023)
Jan. 15
The Steve Harvey Show S1-6 (1996)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Road Trip (2000)
Jan. 17
Vengeance (2022)
Jan 27 - Jan. 310comments
Jan. 27
The King's Speech (2010)
Shotgun Wedding (2024)
Jan. 31
Nate Bargatze: Hello World (2023)
Orphan: First Kill (2022)