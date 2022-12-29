Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2023

As another year closes on the calendar, Amazon's Prime Video content catalog is about to get a little bigger. Following a massive year of new content, including A League of Their Own and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streamer is getting ready to for a solid start to a new year with the additions of dozens of new titles in January 2023.

Among the new titles headed to the Prime Video library is the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel-starring romcom film Shotgun Wedding, from director Jason Moore. Described as an "adrenaline-fueled adventure," the movie follows couple Darcy and Tom as they invite their families for a destination wedding, only for their wedding to be put on hold when the entire wedding party gets taken hostage. January will also see the return of CIA officer Jack Ryan, who will be racing against the clock to stop a global catastrophe in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3. Also arriving next month is Hunters Season 3, starring Al Pacino and produced by Jordan Peele, and Season 2 of the animated fantasy series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in January.