Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2023

A fresh slate of content is coming to Prime Video next month. Amazon's streaming service, which spent July dropping titles like new seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Good Omens, has released its August 2023 content list, promising a huge catalog of new original and licensed material.

Next month, Prime Video viewers will be able to stream a list of new Amazon Originals, including as Red, White & Royal Blue, a rom-com based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, and the Sigourney Weaver-starring series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a limited series based on the novel by Holly Ringland. Other originals arriving include Shelter and Puppy Love. But perhaps most exciting will be the addition of several recent movie hits. Five months after its theatrical debut, and after making its way to the Peacock streaming platform, Cocaine Bear is headed to Prime Video in August. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film, loosely inspired by the true story of the "Cocaine Bear," grossed $89 million at the box office on a reported $30 million budget. Cocaine Bear will arrive alongside Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the Oscar-winning drama Women Talking. Meanwhile, Prime Video's exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football will continue.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in August.