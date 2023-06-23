'I'm a Virgo' Stars Brett Gray and Allius Barnes on How Prime Video Series Is a 'Hood Fairytale' (Exclusive)

I'm A Virgo tells the story of a 19-year-old Black man named Cootie (Jharrel Jermone) who is 13 feet tall and exploring the world for the first time. As he goes out into the real world, Cootie meets up with two guys, Felix (Brett Gray) and Scat (Allius Barnes), and the three of them along with Jones (Kara Young) become good friends. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Gray and Barnes who described the show in the best way possible.

"I say it is a 2023 hood fairytale by Boots Riley, that is a hilarious, endearing joyride with a bubbling societal and political commentary underneath," Gray exclusively told PopCulture. Barnes also had a strong analysis of the show which is now streaming on Prime Video.

"I would say if you wanted to try psychedelics, but are too afraid to, just watch I'm A Virgo," he said. "It'll give you ... Your brain up in the same way. It's very colorful, and fun, and exciting." What's interesting about the show is Felix, Scat and Jones are not threatened by Cootie despite his size. Gray explained why the three get along with Cootie who hasn't had friends before.

"I think we're just that group of people where it's been in the culture of all of us," Gray said. "I think when I think of Felix, Scat, and Jones, such different people. They come together because they connect with each other for who they are in real life. They spend time with each other because they love each other. I think they don't look at each other's differences. I don't think they ask each other questions or challenge each other in ways that would make someone feel insecure."

"When they meet Cootie, it's a natural progression for the friend group. I think it's like, oh, this is like the kids who discover E.T. It's like, yep, this is us. We're going to keep this a secret. We're going to protect us because we understand how amazing, and wonderful, and precious this difference that this person has/is. We are the group that should foster it and embrace it."

Barnes plays a key role in I'm A Virgo as something big happens to Scat that impacts the entire show. "Scat, he is a pretty free spirit," Barnes explained. "I'm a pretty free spirit myself, but Scat brings me back to a chapter in my life where I was very, very present. He kind of pulled me back to that, be present, kind of fun, go with the motions and focus on was right in front of you, and like what you like and be okay with not having something to say all the time. Scat, he's pretty reliable. When he speaks, it's really like, oh, it might even not have anything to do with what is going on. It might be the most important moment ever, but it's like he's there nonetheless. We love this person.

All seven episodes of I'm A Virgo are now streaming on Prime Video.