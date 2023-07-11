Ayesha Harris Talks Starring in Netflix's 'Glamorous' and Prime Video's 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Exclusive)

Ayesha Harris is one of the rising stars in Hollywood as she's featured in the new Netflix series Glamorous and appeared in the hit Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six. And being on two big shows means things are only going to get better for her quickly. PopCulture spoke exclusively to Harris who talked about starring in Glamourous with Kim Cattrall.

"It was awesome. Anytime you can work with someone of that caliber, you know what I mean, I'm kind of consummate observer, so I'm just kind of watching how she moves around, how she gets what she wants, how she gets what she needs," Harris exclusive told PopCulture. "So, I just absorb everything like a sponge. She's very warm, very open. And I had a ball working with her, to be honest. She's very funny actually, too. Anytime you don't think she's listening, she's listening to every word and has a quick quip for you. So, yeah, she's pretty cool."

(Photo: Kevin Scanlon Photography)

Harris plays Britt in Glamorous, a character who she says is like a "very, very sensitive bulldog." She works for beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall), and the office gets a spark when Madolyn hires a young makeup enthusiast named Marco (Miss Benny) as her second assistant.

"The series is about a group of us that work at an office, a makeup company, a lot of the different office romances and ebbs and flows of our connections, and us kind of banding together as the collective to solve a problem, I don't want to give it away, of the problems that are going on in our business," Harris explained. "And then we band together in a very cute, very fun way and make magic."

For those who are currently watching Glamorous, they might recognize Harris since she played Bernie in Daisy Jones & the Six. Harris said the experience to be in a series that has received rave reviews was something she thoroughly enjoyed.

(Photo: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

"The opportunity to play in a period piece to really kind of jump in into the '70s was really, really incredible because I had never done that before," Harris said. "And it really kind of transforms you to that time period. And it's really, I wouldn't say easy, but you're able to jump in with the easier flow when you have the costumes when you have the sets. So, for that to be not necessarily my debut, but my debut to that much screen time, that much work to go into? Oh, man, I couldn't have thought of a better way to be introduced to the world, and Daisy Jones is just an incredible story."

Bernie is a DJ and the girlfriend of Simone, the former roommate of Daisy (Riley Keough) who is also a disco singer. Nabiya Be played Simone, and Harris enjoyed working closely with her. "She is a consummate professional," Harris stated. "I think I watched her more than I watched Kim Cattrall on Glamorous because she had so many really intense moments and I really enjoyed watching her prepare for that, just quiet as kept in the corner. So, watching her be so deadly serious about the project really, really adds to the atmosphere and to the ether. And I could really appreciate it because you don't have to be super serious, but it's nice when people take it seriously and are really jumping in as opposed to not. So, watching her really helped me as an actress.

Fans can see Harris on Glamorous and Daisy Jones & the Six, which are streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, respectively.