Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2024

A new month means a fresh batch of content headed to Peacock's streaming library. As May draws to a close, NBCUniversal's streaming service has unveiled the complete list of TV series, films, and originals heading to the platform in June 2024. June will be a big one for reality TV lovers. Love Island Season 6 will introduce a new group of bombshells in June, which will also see Peacock dropping the extended and uncensored version of The Valley finale. Meanwhile, Peacock subscribers will also be able to press play and a long list of movies headed to the streaming library, including Jennifer's Body, the first three John Wick movies, several movies in the Bourne franchise, The Secret Life of Pets, TED, and more. June will also see Peacock continuing its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Olympic Trials continue next month. Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in June 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

June 1 - June 5 June 1

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

2012*

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque*

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante's Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3*

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)*

Ghostbusters II*

Girls Trip*

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2

Jennifer's Body

John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

The Joneses

Limbo*

Love is Strange

Love's Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah's Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers ('05)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House ('12)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

TED

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In June 2

The Alpinist* June 3

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo) June 4

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen) June 5

The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

June 6 - June 10 June 6

Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Kung Fu Panda* June 7

Summer Qamp*

Of An Age*

June 11 - June 15 June 11

Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC) June 13

The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)

Family Weekend

What Lies Below June 14

Cocaine Bear* June 15

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Ward

June 16 - June 20 June 19

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent* June 20

Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 21 - June 25 June 24

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)+ June 25

Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+

TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*

June 26 - June 30 June 26

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Kung Fu Panda 3* June 28

Champions*