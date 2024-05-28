Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2024
Peacock has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in June — from original to licensed content.
A new month means a fresh batch of content headed to Peacock's streaming library. As May draws to a close, NBCUniversal's streaming service has unveiled the complete list of TV series, films, and originals heading to the platform in June 2024.
June will be a big one for reality TV lovers. Love Island Season 6 will introduce a new group of bombshells in June, which will also see Peacock dropping the extended and uncensored version of The Valley finale. Meanwhile, Peacock subscribers will also be able to press play and a long list of movies headed to the streaming library, including Jennifer's Body, the first three John Wick movies, several movies in the Bourne franchise, The Secret Life of Pets, TED, and more. June will also see Peacock continuing its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Olympic Trials continue next month.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in June 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
June 1 - June 5
June 1
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
2012*
About Time
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Anna and the Apocalypse
Away & Back
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Best Man
Billy Elliot
The Birdcage
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
Burlesque*
Capote
Caribbean Summer
Christmas at Dollywood
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Rome
Christmas at Vienna
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*
Clue
Constantine
The Croods
Dante's Peak
The Derby Stallion
Despicable Me 3*
The Dilemma
A Fantastic Woman
Far From Heaven
Fences
Ghostbusters (1984)*
Ghostbusters II*
Girls Trip*
Gladiator
Gods of Egypt
Hidden Gems
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Dreams
It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2
Jennifer's Body
John Wick*
John Wick: Chapter 2*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
The Joneses
Limbo*
Love is Strange
Love's Portrait
Midway (1976)
Moriah's Lighthouse
Nantucket Noel
The Other Guys
Philadelphia
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Pride
Pride (2014)
The Producers ('05)
Puss in Boots
Red
Red 2
Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
A Royal Makeover
RV (2006)
Safe House ('12)
Saved!
Saving Private Ryan
The Secret Life of Pets
Seed of Chucky
Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Stomp the Yard
A Summer to Remember
TED
The Terminal
Turbo
Van Helsing
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wedding Date
What Happens in Vegas
With-In
June 2
The Alpinist*
June 3
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
June 4
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
June 5
The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
June 6 - June 10
June 6
Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Kung Fu Panda*
June 7
Summer Qamp*
Of An Age*
June 11 - June 15
June 11
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
June 13
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
Family Weekend
What Lies Below
June 14
Cocaine Bear*
June 15
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Ward
June 16 - June 20
June 19
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*
June 20
Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 21 - June 25
June 24
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)+
June 25
Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+
TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
June 26 - June 30
June 26
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Kung Fu Panda 3*
June 28
Champions*
2024 Paris Olympics
June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special
June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats
June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals
June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Synchro Springboard
June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women's Synchro Springboard
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Synchro Platform
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Synchro Springboard
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women's Synchro Platform
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Men's Synchro Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Platform
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF W Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF M Platform
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women's Synchro Platform
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Springboard
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Platform
June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF M Springboard
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF W Platform
June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Men's Platform
June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women's Springboard
June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – M Springboard Final
June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – W Platform Final
June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field – Heats
June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming
June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men's & Women's Qualifying/Finals
