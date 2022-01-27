Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2022

Peacock is giving subscribers plenty to swoon over in February, the month of love. After rolling out plenty of buzzed-about titles throughout January, including the complete Twilight film franchise and the Isla Fisher and Josh Gad-starring film Wolf Like Me, Peacock is set to expand its catalog by dozens of new additions in February 2022.

In addition to incoming titles like 50 Shades of Grey, Bridesmaids, and the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starring Marry Me, coming to Peacock the same day it releases in theaters, February will also see the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks as Will, whose troubled journey to the high-class society of Bel-Air after getting in trouble back home is documented throughout the series. Peacock is also giving sports fans plenty to get excited about in the new month, as the streamer will not only provide coverage of Super Bowl LVI, but also The Winter Olympics. However, while February will mark the start of a new month, not everything is changing. Peacock viewers will still be able to tune into the streamer’s daily talk shows, with Brother From Another airing weekdays from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET, The Mehdi Hasan Show airing Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET, and Zerlina streaming weekdays from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Feb. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001*

Ali, 2011

Along Came Polly, 2004*

Belly, 1998

Blade, 1998*

Blade 2, 2002*

Blade: Trinity, 2004*

The Blues Brothers, 1980*

The Bounty Hunter, 2010*

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Bustin’ Loose, 1981*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

Clockers, 1995*

Conan the Barbarian, 2011*

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*

Crooklyn, 1994*

Death at a Funeral, 2010*

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003*

Do the Right Thing, 1989*

Downton Abbey, 2019*

Enemy of the State, 1998

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

The Express, 2008*

The Family the Preys, 2009

Four Brothers, 2005

Friends with Benefits, 2011*

Geostorm, 2017*

Hanna, 2011*

Hitch, 2005

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*

I Am Ali, 2014*

I Am Bolt, 2016*

It’s Complicated, 2009*

Jarhead, 2005*

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Last Stand, 2013*

Love Actually, 2003*

Love Happens, 2009*

A Madea Christmas, 2013

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Major Payne, 1995*

Miami Vice, 2006*

Midnight Run, 1988*

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality, 2005

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990*

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983*

Mr. Deeds, 2002*

Pitch Black, 2000*

The Preacher’s Wife, 1996

Pride, 2007

Psycho, 1998*

Psycho II, 1983*

Psycho III, 1986*

Reign of Fire, 2002

Repo Men, 2010*

The Rundown, 2003*

Safe House, 2012*

The Secret of My Success, 1987*

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Slap Shot, 1977*

Superbad, 2007*

Ted 2, 2015*

This Christmas, 2007*

Wanderlust, 2012*

Weird Science, 1985*

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)

Top Chef, Season 18

Feb. 2 – Feb. 4

Feb. 2

Grown Ups, 2010

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 3

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Drive On Championship*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 4

LPGA Drive On Championship*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish

The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 5 – Feb. 7

Feb. 5

LPGA Drive On Championship*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England

Supercross – Glendale, AZ

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 6

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy

USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 7

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 8 – Feb. 11

Feb. 8

Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Watford*

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 9

Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United*

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 10

Copshop, 2021*

Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 11

Marry Me, 2022

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 12 – Feb. 15

Feb. 12

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby

Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 13

Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England

Super Bowl LVI

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 14

Tammy, 2014*

Temptation Island, Season 3

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 15

The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 16 – Feb. 19

Feb. 16

Murderball, 2005

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 17

The Burning Wall, 2002

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

Trollstopia, Season 6

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 18

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 19

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks

Supercross – Minneapolis, MN

The Winter Olympics

WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb. 20 – Feb. 24

Feb. 20

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 21

The 355, 2022

Feb. 22

American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

Feb. 23

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)

Feb. 24

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 25 – Feb. 28

Feb. 25

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins

Feb. 26

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France

Supercross – Arlington, TX

Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales

Winter Cup Gymnastics

Feb. 27

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy

Feb. 28

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)