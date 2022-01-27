Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2022

Peacock is giving subscribers plenty to swoon over in February, the month of love. After rolling out plenty of buzzed-about titles throughout January, including the complete Twilight film franchise and the Isla Fisher and Josh Gad-starring film Wolf Like Me, Peacock is set to expand its catalog by dozens of new additions in February 2022.
In addition to incoming titles like 50 Shades of Grey, Bridesmaids, and the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starring Marry Me, coming to Peacock the same day it releases in theaters, February will also see the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks as Will, whose troubled journey to the high-class society of Bel-Air after getting in trouble back home is documented throughout the series. Peacock is also giving sports fans plenty to get excited about in the new month, as the streamer will not only provide coverage of Super Bowl LVI, but also The Winter Olympics. However, while February will mark the start of a new month, not everything is changing. Peacock viewers will still be able to tune into the streamer’s daily talk shows, with Brother From Another airing weekdays from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET, The Mehdi Hasan Show airing Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET, and Zerlina streaming weekdays from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Feb. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001*
Ali, 2011
Along Came Polly, 2004*
Belly, 1998
Blade, 1998*
Blade 2, 2002*
Blade: Trinity, 2004*
The Blues Brothers, 1980*
The Bounty Hunter, 2010*
The Breakfast Club, 1985*
Bridesmaids, 2011*
Bringing Down the House, 2003
Bustin’ Loose, 1981*
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
Clockers, 1995*
Conan the Barbarian, 2011*
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*
Crooklyn, 1994*
Death at a Funeral, 2010*
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003*
Do the Right Thing, 1989*
Downton Abbey, 2019*
Enemy of the State, 1998
Erin Brockovich, 2000*
The Express, 2008*
The Family the Preys, 2009
Four Brothers, 2005
Friends with Benefits, 2011*
Geostorm, 2017*
Hanna, 2011*
Hitch, 2005
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*
I Am Ali, 2014*
I Am Bolt, 2016*
It’s Complicated, 2009*
Jarhead, 2005*
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Last Stand, 2013*
Love Actually, 2003*
Love Happens, 2009*
A Madea Christmas, 2013
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Major Payne, 1995*
Miami Vice, 2006*
Midnight Run, 1988*
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality, 2005
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990*
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983*
Mr. Deeds, 2002*
Pitch Black, 2000*
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
Pride, 2007
Psycho, 1998*
Psycho II, 1983*
Psycho III, 1986*
Reign of Fire, 2002
Repo Men, 2010*
The Rundown, 2003*
Safe House, 2012*
The Secret of My Success, 1987*
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Slap Shot, 1977*
Superbad, 2007*
Ted 2, 2015*
This Christmas, 2007*
Wanderlust, 2012*
Weird Science, 1985*
What Happens in Vegas, 2008
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18
Feb. 2 – Feb. 4
Feb. 2
Grown Ups, 2010
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
LPGA Drive On Championship*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 4
LPGA Drive On Championship*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish
The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 5 – Feb. 7
Feb. 5
LPGA Drive On Championship*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England
Supercross – Glendale, AZ
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 6
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy
USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 7
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 8 – Feb. 11
Feb. 8
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*
Premier League – West Ham v. Watford*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 9
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford*
Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 10
Copshop, 2021*
Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 11
Marry Me, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 12 – Feb. 15
Feb. 12
Premier League – TBD*
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby
Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 13
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – TBD*
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England
Super Bowl LVI
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 14
Tammy, 2014*
Temptation Island, Season 3
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 15
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 16 – Feb. 19
Feb. 16
Murderball, 2005
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 17
The Burning Wall, 2002
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
Trollstopia, Season 6
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 18
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 19
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
Premier League – TBD*
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks
Supercross – Minneapolis, MN
The Winter Olympics
WWE Elimination Chamber
Feb. 20 – Feb. 24
Feb. 20
Premier League – TBD*
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 21
The 355, 2022
Feb. 22
American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
Feb. 23
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)
Feb. 24
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 25 – Feb. 28
Feb. 25
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins
Feb. 26
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France
Supercross – Arlington, TX
Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales
Winter Cup Gymnastics
Feb. 27
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy
Feb. 28
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)