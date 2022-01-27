Streaming

Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2022

Peacock is giving subscribers plenty to swoon over in February, the month of love. After rolling out plenty of buzzed-about titles throughout January, including the complete Twilight film franchise and the Isla Fisher and Josh Gad-starring film Wolf Like Me, Peacock is set to expand its catalog by dozens of new additions in February 2022.

In addition to incoming titles like 50 Shades of Grey, Bridesmaids, and the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starring Marry Me, coming to Peacock the same day it releases in theaters, February will also see the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks as Will, whose troubled journey to the high-class society of Bel-Air after getting in trouble back home is documented throughout the series. Peacock is also giving sports fans plenty to get excited about in the new month, as the streamer will not only provide coverage of Super Bowl LVI, but also The Winter Olympics. However, while February will mark the start of a new month, not everything is changing. Peacock viewers will still be able to tune into the streamer’s daily talk shows, with Brother From Another airing weekdays from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET, The Mehdi Hasan Show airing Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET, and Zerlina streaming weekdays from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Feb. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001* 
Ali, 2011 
Along Came Polly, 2004* 
Belly, 1998 
Blade, 1998* 
Blade 2, 2002* 
Blade: Trinity, 2004* 
The Blues Brothers, 1980* 
The Bounty Hunter, 2010* 
The Breakfast Club, 1985* 
Bridesmaids, 2011* 
Bringing Down the House, 2003 
Bustin’ Loose, 1981* 
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004* 
Clockers, 1995* 
Conan the Barbarian, 2011* 
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011* 
Crooklyn, 1994* 
Death at a Funeral, 2010* 
Definitely, Maybe, 2008 
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003* 
Do the Right Thing, 1989* 
Downton Abbey, 2019* 
Enemy of the State, 1998 
Erin Brockovich, 2000* 
The Express, 2008* 
The Family the Preys, 2009 
Four Brothers, 2005 
Friends with Benefits, 2011* 
Geostorm, 2017* 
Hanna, 2011* 
Hitch, 2005 
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003* 
I Am Ali, 2014* 
I Am Bolt, 2016* 
It’s Complicated, 2009* 
Jarhead, 2005* 
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004 
The Last Stand, 2013* 
Love Actually, 2003* 
Love Happens, 2009* 
A Madea Christmas, 2013 
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012 
Major Payne, 1995* 
Miami Vice, 2006* 
Midnight Run, 1988* 
Miss Congeniality, 2000 
Miss Congeniality, 2005 
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990* 
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009 
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983* 
Mr. Deeds, 2002* 
Pitch Black, 2000* 
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996 
Pride, 2007 
Psycho, 1998* 
Psycho II, 1983* 
Psycho III, 1986* 
Reign of Fire, 2002 
Repo Men, 2010* 
The Rundown, 2003* 
Safe House, 2012* 
The Secret of My Success, 1987* 
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 
Slap Shot, 1977* 
Superbad, 2007* 
Ted 2, 2015* 
This Christmas, 2007* 
Wanderlust, 2012* 
Weird Science, 1985* 
What Happens in Vegas, 2008 
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18

Feb. 2 – Feb. 4

Feb. 2
Grown Ups, 2010 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)* 
LPGA Drive On Championship* 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*  
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 4
LPGA Drive On Championship* 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State* 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish 
The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC) 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 5 – Feb. 7

Feb. 5
LPGA Drive On Championship* 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State* 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors 
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England 
Supercross – Glendale, AZ 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 6
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* 
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks 
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy 
USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 7
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 8 – Feb. 11

Feb. 8
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton* 
Premier League – West Ham v. Watford* 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 9
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford* 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace* 
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United* 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 10
Copshop, 2021*
Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal* 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)* 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 11
Marry Me, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 12 – Feb. 15

Feb. 12
Premier League – TBD* 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors 
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby 
Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland 
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland 
Supercross – Anaheim, CA 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 13
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)* 
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* 
Premier League – TBD* 
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins 
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England 
Super Bowl LVI 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 14
Tammy, 2014* 
Temptation Island, Season 3 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 15
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen) 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 16 – Feb. 19

Feb. 16
Murderball, 2005 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 17
The Burning Wall, 2002 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
Trollstopia, Season 6 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 18
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 19
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
Premier League – TBD* 
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers 
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks 
Supercross – Minneapolis, MN 
The Winter Olympics 
WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb. 20 – Feb. 24

Feb. 20
Premier League – TBD* 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 21
The 355, 2022

Feb. 22
American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen) 

Feb. 23
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)

Feb. 24
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 25 – Feb. 28

Feb. 25
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL 
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan* 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish 
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins

Feb. 26
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan* 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC) 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France 
Supercross – Arlington, TX 
Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales 
Winter Cup Gymnastics 

Feb. 27
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* 
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL 
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs 
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy 

Feb. 28
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)

Tagged:

