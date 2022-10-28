Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2022

Paramount+ may already boast plenty of bingeable content, including Star Trek: Prodigy and Blue Bloods, but the streaming library is about to get even fuller next month. As the streamer makes the final additions from its October content list, Paramount+ is getting ready to roll out a list of new shows and films in November 2022.

November will provide a mix of just about everything, including several all-new Paramount+ originals, including a new Transformers show, the Sylvester Stallone crime show Tulsa King, and perhaps most anticipated, Criminal Minds: Evolution. A revival of the beloved CBS crime drama Criminal Minds, the 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, with new episodes then dropping weekly on Thursdays. The Paramount+ library will also expand with more than just a few classic films, with everything from Footloose to Clueless to Forrest Gump arriving. November will also be marked by a few live events, with both the MTV Europe Music Awards and The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS airing next month. Of course, November wouldn't be complete without a few holiday-themed titles, and Paramount+ will provide plenty of holiday cheer with things like Christmas in Compton, Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire, Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe, and Reindeer in Here.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in November 2022.