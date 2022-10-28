Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2022
Paramount+ may already boast plenty of bingeable content, including Star Trek: Prodigy and Blue Bloods, but the streaming library is about to get even fuller next month. As the streamer makes the final additions from its October content list, Paramount+ is getting ready to roll out a list of new shows and films in November 2022.
November will provide a mix of just about everything, including several all-new Paramount+ originals, including a new Transformers show, the Sylvester Stallone crime show Tulsa King, and perhaps most anticipated, Criminal Minds: Evolution. A revival of the beloved CBS crime drama Criminal Minds, the 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, with new episodes then dropping weekly on Thursdays. The Paramount+ library will also expand with more than just a few classic films, with everything from Footloose to Clueless to Forrest Gump arriving. November will also be marked by a few live events, with both the MTV Europe Music Awards and The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS airing next month. Of course, November wouldn't be complete without a few holiday-themed titles, and Paramount+ will provide plenty of holiday cheer with things like Christmas in Compton, Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire, Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe, and Reindeer in Here.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in November 2022.
Nov. 1 - Nov. 3
Nov. 1
2 Days In The Valley
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol
A Walk on the Moon
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Anita
Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Becoming Jane
Black Rain
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Christmas in Compton
Clueless
Coach Carter
Coffy
Cool World
Cousins
Crimson Tide
Dear White People
Down to Earth
Dr. No
Flight
Footloose
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Funny Face
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
High Fidelity
Hot Rod
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Into the Wild
Jackie Chan's Project A
Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
License to Kill
Like a Boss
Love, Rosie
Madonna: Truth Or Dare
Malena
Men at Work
Men, Women & Children
Miami Blues
Minority Report
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
My Fair Lady
Naked Gun
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Primal Fear
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Ride Like a Girl
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Salvador
Save the Last Dance
School of Rock
Scrooged
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sliver
Snoopy, Come Home
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Split (vii
Starship Troopers
Stop-Loss
Strictly Ballroom
Super 8
The Back-up Plan
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Doors
The Great Gatsby
The Heart of the Game
The Italian Job
The Madness of King George
The Mexican
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Professional
The Relic
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Sum of All Fears
The Three Amigos
The Train
The Warriors
The Weather Man
The Words
Things We Lost In The Fire
Titanic
Top Five
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Trekkies 2
Under the Tuscan Sun
Vice
Without a Paddle
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zoolander
Nov. 2
Cujo
Nov. 3
Licorice Pizza
Nov. 9 - Nov. 17
Nov. 9
The Challenge (Season 36)
Nov. 11
The Greatest @Home Videos
Nov. 14
Trial by Fire
Nov. 15
The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 – 22)
Nov. 16
Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special
The Casagrandes (Season 2)
Nov. 17
Pickled
Nov. 23 - Nov. 30
Nov. 23
Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
Top Elf (Season 2)
Nov. 24
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Nov. 25
Frosty Returns
Nov. 26
Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe
Nov. 29
Reindeer in Here
Nov. 30
Sun Records (Season 1)
Sports: Nov. 1 - Nov. 13
Nov. 1
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 6
Nov. 2
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 6
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Playoff – Tigre vs. Racing
Nov. 3
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 6
Nov. 4
Combate Global MMA Action
Nov. 5
College Football on CBS – Air Force vs. Navy
SEC on CBS – Tennessee @ Georgia
Nov. 6
NFL ON CBS Week 9 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio
Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
Barclay's Women's Super League – Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Argentina Trofeo de Campeones – Boca Juniors vs. TBD
Nov. 7
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Playoffs Draw
Nov. 8
Combate Global MMA Action
Nov. 12
SEC on CBS Doubleheader
Nov. 13
NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)
SailGP Competition
Serie A – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Fiorentina
Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio
Brasileirão Série A Final Matchday
Sports: Nov. 19 - Nov. 27
Nov. 19
STIHL Timbersports
SEC on CBS
Barclay's Women's Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Nov. 20
Barclay's Women's Super League – Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Nov. 24
NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Buffalo @ Detroit
Nov. 25
College Football on CBS – Utah State @ Boise State
SEC on CBS – Arkansas @ Missouri
Nov. 26
SEC on CBS
Nov. 27
NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
Sports: Throughout November
Barclays Women's Super League Competition
Italian Series A Competition
Brasileirão Série A Competition
Scottish Premiership Competition
INSIDE THE NFL (new episode every Tuesday)