Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2022

October is nearly here, and Paramount+'s mountain of content is growing! With October nearly in the rearview mirror, the streamer is looking ahead to the new month, releasing its complete October 2022 content list. October's new releases include dozens of new titles, ranging from the return of fan-favorite original series, the addition of hit movies, and several all-new titles fresh to the Paramount+ streaming library.

October will be all about spooky viewing for Paramount+. Along with the Season 5 premiere of Inside Amy Schumer and new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, the streamer will also host its Peak Screaming collection, a catalogue of content that are sure to elicit a few scares in the lead up to Halloween. The collection includes movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, V for Vendetta, Annihilation, and Jennifer's Body, as well as the first three Scream films. The catalogue will also see the launch of several all-new titles, like Monster High The Movie, a brand-new live-action musical from Nickelodeon, and the new thriller film Significant Other.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month.