Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2022
October is nearly here, and Paramount+'s mountain of content is growing! With October nearly in the rearview mirror, the streamer is looking ahead to the new month, releasing its complete October 2022 content list. October's new releases include dozens of new titles, ranging from the return of fan-favorite original series, the addition of hit movies, and several all-new titles fresh to the Paramount+ streaming library.
October will be all about spooky viewing for Paramount+. Along with the Season 5 premiere of Inside Amy Schumer and new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, the streamer will also host its Peak Screaming collection, a catalogue of content that are sure to elicit a few scares in the lead up to Halloween. The collection includes movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, V for Vendetta, Annihilation, and Jennifer's Body, as well as the first three Scream films. The catalogue will also see the launch of several all-new titles, like Monster High The Movie, a brand-new live-action musical from Nickelodeon, and the new thriller film Significant Other.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in October 2022.
Oct.1
Oct.1
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Bloodrunners
Burnt Offerings
Cursed
Domestic Disturbance
Event Horizon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob's Ladder
Jennifer's Body
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
Phantoms
Shutter Island
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Addams Family
The Devil Inside
The Hole
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Unraveling
The Woman in Black
V for Vengeance
Oct. 2 - Oct. 5
Oct. 2
East New York series premiere
The Equalizer Season 3 premiere
Oct. 3
7 Days to Vegas
11:55
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Among Ravens
Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
Another Time
Beat Street
Big House
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
Christmas Kid
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Desperately Seeking Susan
End of Sentence
Enemy At the Gates
Falcon Song
Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen
Fire In The Sky
Fist of Fury
Flashdance
Fruitvale Station
Going to Brazil
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Hackers
Hal King
Hearts and Bones
Hickey
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hustle & Flow
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
Mean Girls
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
Necropath
No Alternative
Old School
Panic
Patriot Games
Psychopomp
Road Trip
Ryde
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shane
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Silverado
Social Animals (ii)
Something's Gotta Give
Summer Rental
The Babymoon
The Curator
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Harimaya Bridge
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Woman in Red
Tootsie
Two for Joy
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Valley Girl
Vanilla Sky
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wargames
What's Love Got to Do with It
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
You're in Charge
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere
Oct. 5
Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)
Blue's Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)
The Real Love Boat series premiere
Oct. 7 - Oct. 10
Oct. 7
Significant Other
Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere
Fire Country series premiere
S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere
Oct. 9
NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere
Oct. 10
Noah
Oct. 11 - Oct. 20
Oct. 11
Where the Scary Things Are
Oct. 12
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)
YO! MTV Maps premiere
Oct. 17
The Grudge
Oct. 19
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)
Oct. 20
Torn Hearts
Sports: Oct. 1 - Oct. 15
Oct. 1
College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force
SEC on CBS – Alabama @ Arkansas
Series A – Inter Milan vs. Roma
NWSL Regular Season Final Matchday
Oct. 2
NWSL Regular Season Final Matchday
NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Oct. 4
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 3
Oct. 5
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 3
Oct. 6
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 3
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 3
Oct. 8
We Need to Talk
SEC on CBS Doubleheader
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus
Oct. 9
NFL ON CBS Week 5 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rattler Days
Oct. 11
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4
Oct. 12
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4
Oct. 13
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 4
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 4
Oct. 15
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ridge Rider Days
Beyond Limits: Racing Toward History
SEC on CBS
Sports: Oct. 16 - Oct. 30
Oct. 16
NFL ON CBS Week 6 Doubleheader featuring Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (check local listings)
Oct. 17
022 Ballon d'Or Ceremony
Oct. 18
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Second Round Competition
Oct. 19
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Second Round Competition
Oct. 20
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Second Round Competition
Oct. 22
SEC on CBS
Oct. 23
NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)
SailGP
Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final Matchday
Oct. 25
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 5
Oct. 26
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 5
Oct. 27
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 5
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 5
Oct. 29
SEC on CBS – Florida vs. Georgia
NWSL Championship
Oct. 30
NFL ON CBS Week 8 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Season Recap Show
Sports: Throughotu October
NWSL Playoffs
Barclays Women's Super League Competition
Italian Serie A Competition
Brasileirão Série A Competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
Combate Global MMA Action